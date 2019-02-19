Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc    ICPT

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ICPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wall St. set to open lower as U.S.-China trade talks resume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:09am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to dip at the open on Tuesday after rallying strongly last week, as investors focused on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China.

Hopes that the two countries will hammer out a deal to end their protracted trade war helped the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq log their best week in a month on Friday.

Both sides have said progress has been made, but few details have emerged from the talks so far. Trade negotiations are set to take place in Washington later in the day and will be followed by higher-level talks on Thursday.

"We had a fairly good rally on Friday and there is a hint of profit-taking before the resumption of the trade talks," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"Investors are cautious but the hope factor is still alive in the markets, which is what stocks rallied on last week."

In a bright spot, big-box retailer Walmart Inc climbed 3 percent in premarket trading after reporting an estimate-beating jump in holiday quarter comparable sales, helped by higher consumer spending and more e-commerce purchases.

Shares of fellow retailer Target Corp gained 0.9 percent, while Macy's Inc rose 0.5 percent.

Walmart's results follow a shockingly weak Commerce Department report last week that showed U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years for December, stoking fears of an economic slowdown.

With nearly 80 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings reports so far, analysts now see a profit increase for the group of 16.2 percent for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

However, the current quarter does not look all that upbeat, with earnings expected to fall by 0.5 percent, their first year-on-year decline since mid-2016.

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 62 points, or 0.24 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.3 percent.

Tariff-vulnerable industrial companies such as Boeing Co dropped 0.3 percent and Caterpillar Inc 0.1 percent.

Medtronic Plc rose 2.4 percent after the medical device maker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on higher sales in its surgical products unit and restorative therapies group.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc shares soared 26.3 percent after the biopharma company said its treatment for patients with liver fibrosis due to a progressive fatty liver disease met one of the main goals in a late-stage study.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.10.96%
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC -0.34% 110.82 Delayed Quote.9.95%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.10.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS
09:09aWall St. set to open lower as U.S.-China trade talks resume
RE
07:01aIntercept Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE ..
GL
01/10INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/07INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces NASH and PBC Program Updates
AQ
01/03Bristol-Myers' $74 billion Celgene buy has investors looking for next deal
RE
01/02INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
2018FDA NASH guidance charts course for surrogate endpoints tied to biopsies
AQ
2018INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : ICPT) CEO Sells $5,053,500.00 in Stock
AQ
2018INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces New OCA Data to be Presented at The Liver ..
AQ
2018INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 179 M
EBIT 2018 -271 M
Net income 2018 -290 M
Finance 2018 243 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 17,0x
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
Capitalization 3 286 M
Chart INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 148 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Pruzanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Fundarò Chairman
Jerome B. Durso Chief Operating Officer
Sandip S. Kapadia CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
David A. Shapiro Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC9.95%3 286
GILEAD SCIENCES8.06%87 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%48 081
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%45 520
GENMAB-5.29%9 413
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC26.87%9 252
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.