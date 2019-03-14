Intercloud Announces that the WaveTech merger has been formally terminated

SHREWSBURY, NJ, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCloud Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "InterCloud") (OTC:ICLD), a leading provider of cloud networking orchestration and automation solutions and services, was informed of WaveTech’s decision to formally withdraw from merger discussions and the termination of the previously announced Letter of Intent.

About InterCloud Systems, Inc.

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud networking orchestration and automation, for Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) cloud environments to the telecommunications service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets through SD-WAN and related professional services. Additional information regarding InterCloud may be found on InterCloud's website at www.intercloudsys.com .



