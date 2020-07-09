Log in
Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P.

INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.

(ISA)
Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA Shareholders receive their first 2020 dividends payment

07/09/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Asapproved by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meetingheld on March 27, 2020, ISA will make a first disbursement for COP 373.841 million for the 1.107.677.894 outstanding ordinary shares. The increase approved for this year was 22,28%, a 45% of the net income.

Dividends will be entitled to those who hold shares before the ex-dividend period, the time between the established date for dividend payment and the four (4) immediately preceding trading days, from July 16, 2020 to July 22, 2020.

The money corresponding to the unclaimed dividends does not generate financial interest. Therefore, it is important not to let it accumulate and obtain it on the payment established dates.

Disclaimer

ISA - Interconnection Electric SA ESP published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 21:35:00 UTC
