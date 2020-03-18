Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  >  Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P.    ISA   COE15PA00026

INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.

(ISA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA's Group wins a 275-kilometer transmission project in Colombia with which it will transport non-conventional renewable energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:53pm EDT
  • Is abaout Loma-Sogamoso 500 kV transmission line, located in the departments of Norte de Santander and Cesar, which will strengthen the National Transmission System in the north of the country and facilitate the connection of renewable energy.
  • With the project, the company will receive annual revenues of USD 9.4 million.

ISA´s Group continues betting on the decarbonisation and flexibility of the energy matrix in Colombia, through projects that allow the incorporation of other cleaner and more efficient energy sources such as wind and solar. This time it will do so through the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the La Loma-Sogamoso 500 kV transmission line, a project that was awarded in a public call by the Energy Mining Planning Unit (UPME), and which will allow to reinforce the service to the north of the country and the entry of clean energy into the system.

The project, which will be developed in the Norte de Santander and Cesar departments in Colombia, includes a 500 kV transmission line and associated works, which will have an approximate length of 275 kilometers, between the Sogamoso 500 kV substations (operated by ISA) and La Loma 500 kV.

'It is in our best interest to continue promoting, not only in Colombia, but in all the countries where we are, the development of projects that allow the diversification of the energy matrix and that contribute, effectively, to the mitigation of climate change through the reduction of polluting emissions. 'noted Bernardo Vargas Gibsone, president of ISA´s Group.

The project must start operating on December 31, 2023, the date on which ISA will begin to receive annual revenues of USD 9.4 million (December dollars, 2019). With this, the group completes three projects that facilitate the connection of non-conventional renewables in Colombia (Cuestecitas-Copey-Fundación y Reinforcement Costa Caribe).

The group's subsidiary, ISA INTERCOLOMBIA, will be in charge of the execution and operation of the project.​

Disclaimer

ISA - Interconnection Electric SA ESP published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.
03/05INTERCONEXIÓN ELECTRICA S A E S P : ISA's Group, for the fourth consecutive year..
PU
2019INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019Walt Disney soars while Cisco disappoints
2019INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019After explosions, Brazil power transmission companies remove GE equipment
RE
2019INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S A : ISA INTERCHILE puts into operation the country's m..
PU
2019INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S A : ISA exceeds operational and financial goals for th..
PU
2019INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S A : ISA wins an important energy transmission project ..
PU
2018INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S A : ISA and Construcciones El Cóndor S.A. join to crea..
PU
2018INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S A : ISA's Board of Directors approved the formal adopt..
PU
More news
Financials (COP)
Sales 2020 8 682 B
EBIT 2020 4 462 B
Net income 2020 2 064 B
Finance 2020 15 509 B
Yield 2020 5,19%
P/E ratio 2020 6,44x
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
EV / Sales2020 -0,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 13 292 B
Chart INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.
Duration : Period :
Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20 350,00  COP
Last Close Price 12 000,00  COP
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vargas Gibsone Chief Executive Officer
Santiago Montenegro Trujillo Chairman
Carolina Botero Londoño Chief Financial Officer
Olga Lucía López Marin Chief Technology & Information Officer
Issac Yanovich Farbaiarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P.2.80%3 432
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.42%108 433
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-17.11%67 442
IBERDROLA-1.29%63 989
ENEL S.P.A.-19.12%63 860
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.71%63 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group