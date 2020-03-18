Interconexión Electrica S A E S P : ISA's Group wins a 275-kilometer transmission project in Colombia with which it will transport non-conventional renewable energy

​ Is abaout Loma-Sogamoso 500 kV transmission line, located in the departments of Norte de Santander and Cesar, which will strengthen the National Transmission System in the north of the country and facilitate the connection of renewable energy.



With the project, the company will receive annual revenues of USD 9.4 million.

ISA´s Group continues betting on the decarbonisation and flexibility of the energy matrix in Colombia, through projects that allow the incorporation of other cleaner and more efficient energy sources such as wind and solar. This time it will do so through the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the La Loma-Sogamoso 500 kV transmission line, a project that was awarded in a public call by the Energy Mining Planning Unit (UPME), and which will allow to reinforce the service to the north of the country and the entry of clean energy into the system.

The project, which will be developed in the Norte de Santander and Cesar departments in Colombia, includes a 500 kV transmission line and associated works, which will have an approximate length of 275 kilometers, between the Sogamoso 500 kV substations (operated by ISA) and La Loma 500 kV.

'It is in our best interest to continue promoting, not only in Colombia, but in all the countries where we are, the development of projects that allow the diversification of the energy matrix and that contribute, effectively, to the mitigation of climate change through the reduction of polluting emissions. 'noted Bernardo Vargas Gibsone, president of ISA´s Group.

The project must start operating on December 31, 2023, the date on which ISA will begin to receive annual revenues of USD 9.4 million (December dollars, 2019). With this, the group completes three projects that facilitate the connection of non-conventional renewables in Colombia (Cuestecitas-Copey-Fundación y Reinforcement Costa Caribe).

The group's subsidiary, ISA INTERCOLOMBIA, will be in charge of the execution and operation of the project.​