Interconexion Electrica S A : ISA and Construcciones El Cóndor S.A. join to create the road concessions platform and participate in the Colombian and Peruvian markets.

The creation of an alliance between both companies to participate in the primary and secondary market of road infrastructure in these countries was formalized through a Framework Investment Agreement.

ISA will control the alliance with a share participation of at least 51%.

ISA signed an important agreement with Construcciones El Cóndor S.A. to enter the business of road concessions in the Colombian and Peruvian markets. Thereby ISA advances very quickly to execute the ISA 2030 Strategy recently published, whose emphasis on road business unit is focused on the consolidation of its business in Chile, where it is a main stakeholder, and on the exploration of new markets in Colombia and Peru.

The alliance between both stakeholders has a strategy that fits perfectly looking for leadership in the regional road concessions business, taking advantage of complementary capacities to which ISA provides a large experience as operator in Chile, where it currently leads the interurban highways sector, its financial structure, and its leadership as a Multi-Latin leader; while Construcciones El Cóndor S.A. provides its recognized experience in construction, concession management, and road infrastructure projects.

By signing this agreement, ISA takes an important step to participate in public bids and private initiatives of road concessions in Colombia and Peru. In addition, it gives an opportunity to execute a joint strategy of evaluation, participation, and acquisition of concessions in order to create a robust portfolio in the region.