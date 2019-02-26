Log in
INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S.A.

(ISA)
Interconexion Electrica S A : ISA wins an important energy transmission project which will contribute to the service strengthening on the Atlantic Coast

02/26/2019 | 10:58am EST

§ ISA will receive annual revenues for USD 10,84 million.

ISA continues relying on energy service delivery on a safe and reliable manner in the Atlantic coast to foster the industrial, economic, and tourist development in this region. ISA will accomplish this through the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the El Rio 220 kV substation and associated transmission lines, a project awarded to ISA by means of an open public bidding process by the Energy Mining Planning Unit (UPME).

This project will be in Barranquilla and Soledad, Atlántico, which includes a new substation called El Río 220 kV and a 220-kV underground transmission line with a length of 15 kilometers between the Tebsa 220 kV and Termoflores 220 kV substations. This project must be in operation on the June 30, 2022, date on which ISA will start receiving annual income for USD 10,84 million (December 2018 dollars).

This project corresponds to a new connection point between the Regional Transmission System and the National Transmission System at EL Río 100 kV and it will close the transmission ring at 220 kV in Atlántico. This will reduce restrictions, i.e., operating costs, and it will ensure the reliable and safe demand supply.

INTERCOLOMBIA, ISA's affiliate, will oversee its execution and operation.

Disclaimer

ISA - Interconnection Electric SA ESP published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 15:57:08 UTC
