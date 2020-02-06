Log in
Intercontinental Exchange : Announces 9% Increase to its Quarterly Dividend

02/06/2020 | 07:36am EST

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.30 per share, up 9% from its previous $0.275 per share quarterly dividend in 2019.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2020.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2020 to be $1.20 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $660 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

Record Date

 

Payable Date

March 17, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

June 16, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

Sept 16, 2020

 

Sept 30, 2020

Dec 16, 2020

 

Dec 31, 2020

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE- CORP


© Business Wire 2020
