Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intercontinental Exchange : Announces First Block Trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures

0
10/04/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced the execution of the first block trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures submitted to ICE Futures U.S.

“Since launching last week, the Bakkt Bitcoin Futures have achieved several milestones, including first physical delivery of bitcoin against a futures contract, and now the first block trade,” said Trabue Bland, President of ICE Futures U.S. “Each of these achievements, on top of tight bid/offer spreads and a growing base of participants and clearing firms, are contributing to the first end-to-end regulated futures contract from price discovery to custody and physical delivery.”

On Tuesday, October 1, the first Bakkt Bitcoin Futures block trade was executed between Galaxy Digital and XBTO, and was cleared by ED&F Man. A block trade is a privately negotiated trade with a certain minimum size threshold, which is submitted to the Exchange and cleared through ICE Clear US.

“Galaxy Digital Trading views futures as a critical institutional market tool for managing risk,” said Galaxy Digital. “As the digital asset class continues to mature, we view the launch of Bakkt as a foundational piece of market infrastructure.”

XBTO stated: “Last week, we bought the first Bakkt Bitcoin Daily Futures contract and took the first physical delivery of a digital asset under existing commodity futures laws and regulations. This week, we executed the first block trade. We’re pleased to report that the launch was successful and can accommodate large trades.”

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 220 M
EBIT 2019 2 973 M
Net income 2019 1 933 M
Debt 2019 6 764 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
Capitalization 51 194 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 97,75  $
Last Close Price 91,35  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.21.27%51 709
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.35%36 904
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC76.46%31 385
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.16%28 661
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 440
NASDAQ19.09%16 362
