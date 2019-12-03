Intercontinental Exchange : Announces Record Daily Trading Volume for New York Harbor Heating Oil Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced record trading volume for ICE New York Harbor Heating Oil Futures of 113,770 contracts yesterday. This was a 35 percent increase over the previous trading volume record of 84,294 lots on October 17, 2019.

“We have made consistent progress in developing liquidity in ICE’s Heating Oil and RBOB Gasoline futures, and we’re pleased to see our customers increasingly taking advantage of the capital efficiencies and other trading opportunities in our markets,” said Jeff Barbuto, Global Head of Oil at Intercontinental Exchange.

As the world’s leading energy marketplace, ICE offers benchmark futures and options contracts across global markets, including oil (Brent, WTI and Platts Dubai), refined products (ICE Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline and NY Harbor ULSD), natural gas (Henry Hub, TTF, NBP and JKM LNG), power and emissions.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

