Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intercontinental Exchange : Announces Record Daily Trading Volume for New York Harbor Heating Oil Futures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:40pm EST

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced record trading volume for ICE New York Harbor Heating Oil Futures of 113,770 contracts yesterday. This was a 35 percent increase over the previous trading volume record of 84,294 lots on October 17, 2019.

“We have made consistent progress in developing liquidity in ICE’s Heating Oil and RBOB Gasoline futures, and we’re pleased to see our customers increasingly taking advantage of the capital efficiencies and other trading opportunities in our markets,” said Jeff Barbuto, Global Head of Oil at Intercontinental Exchange.

As the world’s leading energy marketplace, ICE offers benchmark futures and options contracts across global markets, including oil (Brent, WTI and Platts Dubai), refined products (ICE Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline and NY Harbor ULSD), natural gas (Henry Hub, TTF, NBP and JKM LNG), power and emissions.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
04:40pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Record Daily Trading Volume for New York H..
BU
08:32aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Adds Fixed Income Capabilities to ICE ETF Hub
BU
12/02INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Kemp expected to pick newcomer to succeed Isakson in..
AQ
11/27INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Endex Announces Results of European Gas Storage ..
BU
11/21INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Futures Singapore Announces Plans to Launch Bakk..
BU
11/19INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Simplifile Registers Single-Day E-Recording Record
BU
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/13Nasdaq to Sell Unit In Energy Futures -- WSJ
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 230 M
EBIT 2019 3 048 M
Net income 2019 1 971 M
Debt 2019 6 881 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
Capitalization 51 954 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 101,15  $
Last Close Price 93,30  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.86%51 954
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.14%39 789
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC66.17%30 480
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG29.20%27 559
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 091
NASDAQ28.48%17 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group