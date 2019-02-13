Intercontinental Exchange : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Goone David S

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ ICE ]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE

2/11/2019

ATLANTA, GA 30328

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Common Stock

2/11/2019

$0.00

27657

A

A

182390

D

Common Stock

2/11/2019

F

4143

D

$75.25

178247

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents shares of performance based restricted stock units granted to the filing person on February 8, 2018. The vesting of the shares of performance based restricted stock units was conditioned upon the achievement of certain 2018 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") performance versus pre-established targets. The restricted stock units vest over three years (1/3 on February 11, 2019, 1/3 on February 11, 2020 and 1/3 on February 11, 2021). Of the 27,657 shares, 9,219 shares were issued on February 11, 2019, of which 4,143 shares were withheld to satisfy payment of the Issuer's tax withholding obligation. The remaining 18,438 shares are scheduled to be issued on the two remaining vesting dates and taxes for these future issuances will be withheld and reported at the time the shares are issued.

(2) Represents shares of common stock underlying vested restricted stock units that are being withheld to satisfy payment of the Issuer's tax withholding obligation.

(3) The common stock number referred in Table I is an aggregate number and represents 126,683 shares of common stock and 51,564 unvested performance based restricted stock units, for which the performance period has been satisfied. These performance based restricted stock units vest over a three year period, in which 33.33% of the units vest each year. The satisfaction of the 2019 performance based restricted units tied to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, ("EBITDA") and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020 and will be reported at the time of vesting. The satisfaction of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 total shareholder return performance based restricted stock units and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020, February 2021 and February 2022, respectively, and will be reported at the time of vesting.

Reporting Owners

Goone David S
Chief Strategic Officer

Signatures

/s/ Andrew J. Surdykowski, Attorney-in-fact

2/13/2019

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

