Intercontinental Exchange : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/13/2019 | 05:32pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Goone David S

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ ICE ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE

2/11/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ATLANTA, GA 30328

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

2/11/2019

$0.00

27657

A

A

182390

D

(1)

Common Stock

2/11/2019

F

4143

(2)

D

$75.25

178247

(3)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Represents shares of performance based restricted stock units granted to the filing person on February 8, 2018. The vesting of the shares of performance based restricted stock units was conditioned upon the achievement of certain 2018 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") performance versus pre-established targets. The restricted stock units vest over three years (1/3 on February 11, 2019, 1/3 on February 11, 2020 and 1/3 on February 11, 2021). Of the 27,657 shares, 9,219 shares were issued on February 11, 2019, of which 4,143 shares were withheld to satisfy payment of the Issuer's tax withholding obligation. The remaining 18,438 shares are scheduled to be issued on the two remaining vesting dates and taxes for these future issuances will be withheld and reported at the time the shares are issued.

  • (2) Represents shares of common stock underlying vested restricted stock units that are being withheld to satisfy payment of the Issuer's tax withholding obligation.

  • (3) The common stock number referred in Table I is an aggregate number and represents 126,683 shares of common stock and 51,564 unvested performance based restricted stock units, for which the performance period has been satisfied. These performance based restricted stock units vest over a three year period, in which 33.33% of the units vest each year. The satisfaction of the 2019 performance based restricted units tied to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, ("EBITDA") and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020 and will be reported at the time of vesting. The satisfaction of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 total shareholder return performance based restricted stock units and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020, February 2021 and February 2022, respectively, and will be reported at the time of vesting.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Goone David S

5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE ATLANTA, GA 30328

Chief Strategic Officer

Signatures

/s/ Andrew J. Surdykowski, Attorney-in-fact

2/13/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

ICE - IntercontinentalExchange Inc. published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
