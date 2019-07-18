Intercontinental Exchange : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,

The common stock number referred in Table I is an aggregate number and represents 127,016 shares of common stock and 28,035 unvested performance based restricted stock units, for which the performance period has been satisfied. These performance based restricted stock units vest over a three year period, in which 33.33% of the units vest each year. The satisfaction of the 2019 performance based restricted units tied to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020 and will be reported at the time of vesting. The satisfaction of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 total shareholder return performance based restricted stock units and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020, February 2021 and February 2022, respectively, and will be reported at the time of vesting.

