INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

(ICE)
Intercontinental Exchange : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

07/26/2019

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Surdykowski Andrew J

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ ICE ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE

7/26/2019

General Counsel

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ATLANTA, GA 30328

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

7/26/2019

M

2490

A

$21.20

41516

D

(1)

Common Stock

7/26/2019

S

2490

D

$89.5252 (2)

39026 (3)

D

(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Employee Stock

(4)

12/10/2019

Common

Option (right to

$21.20

7/26/2019

M

2490

2490

$0.00

0

D

Stock

buy) Holding

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a pre-arranged trading plan established in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended.
  2. The price range for the aggregate amount sold by the direct holder is $89.23 - $89.73. The Issuer will upon request by the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or a security holder of the Issuer provide the full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  3. The common stock number referred in Table I is an aggregate number and represents 32,909 shares of common stock and 6,117 unvested performance based restricted stock units, for which the performance period has been satisfied. These performance based restricted stock units vest over a three year period, in which 33.33% of the units vest each year. The satisfaction of the 2019 performance based restricted units tied to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020 and will be reported at the time of vesting. The satisfaction of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 total shareholder return performance based restricted stock units and the corresponding number of shares to be issued pursuant to these awards, will not be determined until February 2020, February 2021 and February 2022, respectively, and will be reported at the time of vesting.
  4. These options are fully vested.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Surdykowski Andrew J

5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE

General Counsel

ATLANTA, GA 30328

Signatures

/s/ Andrew J. Surdykowski, Attorney-in-fact

7/26/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

ICE - IntercontinentalExchange Inc. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 21:14:09 UTC
