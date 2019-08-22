Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange Inc    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

(ICE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intercontinental Exchange : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Sprecher Jeffrey C

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ ICE ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE

8/21/2019

Chief Executive Officer

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ATLANTA, GA 30328

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

8/21/2019

S

40000 (1)

D

$92.4123 (2)

3631705 (3)

I

CPEX

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a pre-arranged trading plan established in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended.
  2. The price range for the aggregate amount sold by the direct holder is $91.99 - $92.73. The Issuer will upon request by the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or a security holder of the Issuer provide the full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  3. These shares are beneficially owned directly by Continental Power Exchange, Inc. ("CPEX"). Mr. Sprecher beneficially owns 100% of the equity interest in CPEX directly. Additionally, as previously reported, the reporting person also owns shares directly and indirectly owns shares that are beneficially owned directly by the reporting person's spouse for which the reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Sprecher Jeffrey C

5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE

X

Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, GA 30328

Signatures

/s/ Octavia N. Spencer, Attorney-in-fact

8/22/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

Disclaimer

ICE - IntercontinentalExchange Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 20:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
04:53pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Owner..
PU
08/14INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of D..
BU
08/13Gold Pares Early Advance as Trade Hopes Boost Risk Assets
DJ
08/06Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data centre rooftop
RE
08/05INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Reports July Statistics
BU
08/05INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Agreement to Acquire the Merrill Lynch Opt..
BU
08/02INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : 2Q19 Presentation
PU
08/01Investor trade groups back U.S. SEC plan opposed by exchanges
RE
08/01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transa..
RE
08/01LSE bolsters data, enters forex with Refinitiv deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 195 M
EBIT 2019 2 949 M
Net income 2019 1 926 M
Debt 2019 6 658 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 27,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
Capitalization 51 962 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 95,85  $
Last Close Price 92,72  $
Spread / Highest target 8,93%
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 703
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group