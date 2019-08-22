Intercontinental Exchange : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a pre-arranged trading plan established in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended.
The price range for the aggregate amount sold by the direct holder is $91.99 - $92.73. The Issuer will upon request by the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or a security holder of the Issuer provide the full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
These shares are beneficially owned directly by Continental Power Exchange, Inc. ("CPEX"). Mr. Sprecher beneficially owns 100% of the equity interest in CPEX directly. Additionally, as previously reported, the reporting person also owns shares directly and indirectly owns shares that are beneficially owned directly by the reporting person's spouse for which the reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Sprecher Jeffrey C
5660 NEW NORTHSIDE DRIVE
X
Chief Executive Officer
ATLANTA, GA 30328
Signatures
/s/ Octavia N. Spencer, Attorney-in-fact
8/22/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
