Intercontinental Exchange : ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes an Update Regarding the U.S. Dollar ICE Bank Yield Index

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited
(IBA) has published an update
regarding the U.S. Dollar ICE Bank Yield Index.
The fully transaction-based U.S. Dollar ICE Bank Yield Index is designed
to measure the yields at which investors are willing to invest U.S.
dollar funds in large, internationally active banks on a wholesale,
unsecured basis over one-month, three-month and six-month periods. It
has been developed to meet the potential benchmark needs of lenders,
borrowers and other users of non-derivative (or “cash”) products that
have historically referenced short-term interest rate benchmarks, such
as LIBOR, in their contracts.
IBA published a white
paper introducing the U.S. Dollar ICE Bank Yield Index on January
24, 2019, which included the results of a period of testing of the
preliminary methodology and asked market participants and stakeholders
for their feedback.
IBA is now publishing this update
in order to:
1. Provide more detailed information regarding certain aspects of the
index, in light of feedback received to date;
2. Provide market participants with updated results of testing of the
preliminary index methodology during the period from January 2018 to the
end of March 2019, which are also available on IBA’s
website; and
3. Extend the feedback period to May 31, 2019, which should be provided
via email to IBA@theice.com.
IBA intends to consider and take account of the feedback received to
date and any new responses before finalizing the U.S. Dollar ICE Bank
Yield Index methodology and undertaking a period of production-standard
testing. If the market’s response remains encouraging, future testing is
successful and global banks continue to support the index, IBA
anticipates launching the index in 2020.
There is no guarantee that IBA will continue to test the U.S. Dollar ICE
Bank Yield Index, be able to source data to derive the index or publish
the index in the future. Users of LIBOR should not rely on the potential
publication of the U.S. Dollar ICE Bank Yield Index when developing and
executing transition or fallback plans.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental
Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000
to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges,
clearing houses and
information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk
across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE
Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across
virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New
York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising
capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
