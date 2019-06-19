Intercontinental Exchange : ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, today announced that ICE
Data Services has launched the ICE US Broad Municipal Index (ticker:
MUNI), which significantly expands its coverage of the U.S. investment
grade rated municipal securities market.
The ICE US Broad Municipal Index tracks the performance of over 58,000
investment grade tax-exempt municipal bonds representing over $1.6
trillion in total market capitalization. That represents a three-fold
increase in the number of bonds, and a 60% increase in the market
capitalization, tracked by our investment grade tax-exempt municipal
indices.
“Our US municipal bond indices have history extending back for over 30
years, starting with the launch of what is currently named the ICE
BofAML US Municipal Securities Index (ticker: U0A0) in the late 1980s,”
said Phil Galdi, Head of Indices at ICE Data Services. “We are excited
to launch this new index which, when combined with the existing
municipal bond indices we already offer, will give investors the
flexibility to find a benchmark that best matches their diversity,
liquidity and risk management needs.”
MUNI expands on the coverage of U0A0 through two key changes: MUNI holds
constituents until they mature, while U0A0 removes constituents once
they fall under a year to maturity; and the MUNI Index has lower size
filters on amount outstanding.
The ICE municipal securities indices are part of the broad municipal
security offering across ICE, which includes ICE Data Services municipal
bond evaluations and reference data for over one million bonds, as well
as the deep municipal bond liquidity and execution protocols offered by
ICE TMC
Bonds and BondPoint.
