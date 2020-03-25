Intercontinental Exchange : ICE Futures Europe EU Aviation Allowances Auction Result

Log in
03/25/2020

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced that today’s auction of 1,669,000 EU Aviation Allowances (EUAAs) held on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was cancelled as a result of the total volume of bids falling short of the volume of the allowances being auctioned.

The cancellation of today’s auction is in accordance with the requirements of the EU Auctioning Regulation and ICE Futures Europe will liaise with BEIS regarding next steps.

ICE Futures Europe operates as a Recognised Auction Platform and is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ICE Futures Europe offers futures and options contracts on EU Allowances (EUAs), and offers futures contracts on Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) and European Union Aviation Allowances (EUAAs).

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
