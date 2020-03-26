Intercontinental Exchange : Much-Photographed NYSE Floor Trader Has Coronavirus

By Alexander Osipovich



A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange beloved by photographers for his wild Einstein-like hair and vivid facial expressions has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I tested positive yesterday for corona," Peter Tuchman said in a tweet Thursday, adding that he had "been really sick for seven days." In a brief telephone interview, he confirmed he had the virus and was feeling ill, but declined to comment further.

Mr. Tuchman, who is employed by brokerage firm Quattro M Securities Inc., has worked on the NYSE floor for more than three decades. Photos of him have repeatedly been used over the years to illustrate the ups and downs of the stock market.

The NYSE floor has been closed and the exchange has shifted to all-electronic trading since the beginning of this week. The NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., initially resisted closing its iconic trading floor in lower Manhattan even as other U.S. exchanges closed their floors as precautions against the widening coronavirus pandemic. The NYSE reversed course last week after two people at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus.