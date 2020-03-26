Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intercontinental Exchange : Much-Photographed NYSE Floor Trader Has Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

By Alexander Osipovich

A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange beloved by photographers for his wild Einstein-like hair and vivid facial expressions has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I tested positive yesterday for corona," Peter Tuchman said in a tweet Thursday, adding that he had "been really sick for seven days." In a brief telephone interview, he confirmed he had the virus and was feeling ill, but declined to comment further.

Mr. Tuchman, who is employed by brokerage firm Quattro M Securities Inc., has worked on the NYSE floor for more than three decades. Photos of him have repeatedly been used over the years to illustrate the ups and downs of the stock market.

The NYSE floor has been closed and the exchange has shifted to all-electronic trading since the beginning of this week. The NYSE, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., initially resisted closing its iconic trading floor in lower Manhattan even as other U.S. exchanges closed their floors as precautions against the widening coronavirus pandemic. The NYSE reversed course last week after two people at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
01:26pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Much-Photographed NYSE Floor Trader Has Coronavirus
DJ
03/25INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Futures Europe EU Aviation Allowances Auction Re..
BU
03/25Amazon's Bezos, Other CEOs Sold Their Shares Just In Time -- WSJ
DJ
03/24Bezos, Other Corporate Executives Sold Shares Just in Time
DJ
03/20INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : CEO, Sen. Loeffler Trades in Compliance With Policie..
DJ
03/20INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Statement on News Reports Related to Transactions by..
BU
03/19INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : New york to shift fully to e-trading amid virus
AQ
03/18INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : New York Stock Exchange to Move Temporarily to Fully..
DJ
03/18INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : New York Stock Exchange to Move Temporarily to Fully..
BU
03/18INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Bakkt raises $300M, sets summer consumer app launch
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 589 M
EBIT 2020 3 249 M
Net income 2020 2 110 M
Debt 2020 6 658 M
Yield 2020 1,59%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 8,57x
EV / Sales2021 8,19x
Capitalization 41 243 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 99,19  $
Last Close Price 74,52  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-19.48%41 243
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.57%37 640
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-4.93%30 349
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-14.23%23 890
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%15 742
NASDAQ-18.80%14 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group