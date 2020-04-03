Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Owner Reports Record Trading Volumes for March, 1Q

By Dave Sebastian



Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said trading volume for March and the first quarter surged to record highs across asset classes as the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets.

The company Friday said average daily volume for futures and options rose 56% to 9.4 million lots, and up 42% to 8 million lots for the first quarter.

ICE said it sees first-quarter operating expenses of $663 million to $673 million, and $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion for the full year.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com