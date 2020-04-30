Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Owner Sets 2Q, Full-Year Financial Guidance

Log in
04/30/2020 | 08:15am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. on Thursday issued financial guidance as it reported better-than-expected profit for the first quarter, expecting second-quarter data revenue of $565 million to $570 million.

The New York Stock Exchange, which Intercontinental Exchange owns, has temporarily shifted to fully electronic trading as shelter-in-place measures remain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company expects second-quarter operating expenses of $646 million to $656 million, or $575 million to $585 million on an adjusted basis.

For the full year, the company sees operating expenses of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion, or $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion on an adjusted basis.

Second-quarter nonoperating expense is expected to be between $50 million and $55 million, the company said.

For the full year, the company expects capital expenditures of $300 million to $330 million.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 745 M
EBIT 2020 3 415 M
Net income 2020 2 136 M
Debt 2020 6 568 M
Yield 2020 1,31%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,81x
EV / Sales2021 9,62x
Capitalization 49 807 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 98,38  $
Last Close Price 90,70  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.00%49 807
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.40%41 116
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-2.12%33 092
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.61%28 076
NASDAQ4.20%18 415
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.20.47%17 319
