Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Owner Sets 2Q, Full-Year Financial Guidance

Dave Sebastian

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. on Thursday issued financial guidance as it reported better-than-expected profit for the first quarter, expecting second-quarter data revenue of $565 million to $570 million.

The New York Stock Exchange, which Intercontinental Exchange owns, has temporarily shifted to fully electronic trading as shelter-in-place measures remain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company expects second-quarter operating expenses of $646 million to $656 million, or $575 million to $585 million on an adjusted basis.

For the full year, the company sees operating expenses of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion, or $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion on an adjusted basis.

Second-quarter nonoperating expense is expected to be between $50 million and $55 million, the company said.

For the full year, the company expects capital expenditures of $300 million to $330 million.

