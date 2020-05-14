Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE President Says Trading Floor Will Reopen May 26

Log in
05/14/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

The New York Stock Exchange will reopen its trading floor on May 26, according to NYSE President Stacey Cunningham's op-ed column in The Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Cunningham said on Thursday the NYSE we will reopen the trading floor to a subset of floor brokers, adding "Our reopening on May 26 will follow the day when, each year, we honor those who gave everything to defend our nation. This year, we also want to honor the health-care and essential-service workers who are serving the country bravely."

Among the changes being implemented, Ms. Cunningham said, floor brokers will return in small numbers at first and be required to wear protective masks and follow social-distancing guidelines. Also, "designated market makers" will largely continue to do their jobs away from the floor, she said.

In addition, the exchange will require all comers to avoid public transportation, and "floor brokers and other visitors will be screened and have their temperatures taken as they enter the building," she said.

The NYSE has worked with government officials and public-health experts on the re-opening protocols and will apply lessons from the partial reopening of its San Francisco options floor on May 4, she said, adding "These rigid measures will ease as the situation in the city improves. They may become more stringent if the virus surges again."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

