Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange Inc    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC (ICE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intercontinental Exchange : Nasdaq, FINRA to boost reporting fees for dark pool trades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:40pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc and a Wall Street watchdog will raise fees for private stock trading platforms, such as "dark pools," that report trade executions to a Nasdaq-run entity, in response to higher operational costs and off-exchange trading volumes, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The fee increases, which kick in Sept. 1, could amount to more than $3.5 million annually and are aimed at non-retail trades reported to a facility run by Nasdaq and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing said. (https://bit.ly/2P2w98Z)

The higher fees would affect brokers that run dark pools and other types of private trading venues, but could be passed on to investors.

Nearly every major bank runs a dark pool, a trading venue that does not have to provide information such as trade sizes or prices to the public prior to trades taking place.

The trading platforms were originally started with the aim of getting large orders done with minimal price movement, but have also attracted smaller trades because their execution costs are generally cheaper than on exchanges.

Under SEC rules, every stock transaction must be reported to a consolidated data feed, whether it occurs on an exchange, like the Nasdaq or Intercontinental Exchange Inc New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or in a dark pool. Off-exchange trades are reported through Trade Reporting Facilities (TRFs) run by Nasdaq and NYSE in conjunction with FINRA.

Since 2012, off-exchange trades reported to the FINRA/Nasdaq TRF have risen around 47 percent, while Nasdaq's operating costs for the facility have risen around 16 percent, the filing said.

FINRA said it analyzed data from 545 FINRA/Nasdaq TRF participants in the final quarter of 2017 and found that if their reporting behavior remained the same, 515 participants would rise around $598 a month on average, though 489 of them would only see an increase of $350. Another 13 retail-focused participants would be unaffected by the fee changes, while the remaining 17 participants would see their monthly fees decrease by an average of $722.

Firms that move more of their trade reporting to the FINRA/Nasdaq TRF could hit new higher fee caps and end up paying less. Alternatively, they could choose to move more reporting to the competing NYSE/FINRA TRF, the filing said.

Nasdaq and FINRA also plan to open a new TRF in Chicago on Sept. 10, Nasdaq said in a separate regulatory filing.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)

By John McCrank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 0.82% 73.57 Delayed Quote.3.84%
NASDAQ 0.72% 92.71 Delayed Quote.19.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
09:40pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Nasdaq, FINRA to boost reporting fees for dark pool ..
RE
08/13INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/09INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
AQ
08/04NYSE Owner Putting Muscle Behind Bitcoin -- WSJ
DJ
08/03INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03NYSE's Owner Launches Bitcoin Firm, Futures Contracts
DJ
08/03Euronext CEO says sniffing for deals, but on a budget
RE
08/02INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08/02INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
08/02INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Host Earnings..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13The latest portfolio moves by Third Point 
08/12Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/11Bitcoin Is A Beautiful Mess 
08/08Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 .. 
08/06ICE : A Buying Opportunity 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 924 M
EBIT 2018 2 807 M
Net income 2018 1 789 M
Debt 2018 4 724 M
Yield 2018 1,31%
P/E ratio 2018 23,41
P/E ratio 2019 20,65
EV / Sales 2018 9,49x
EV / Sales 2019 8,87x
Capitalization 42 016 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 82,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.84%42 016
CME GROUP12.26%55 827
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-5.87%36 149
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.3.53%25 758
DEUTSCHE BOERSE17.46%24 617
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE18.38%19 900
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.