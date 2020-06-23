Intercontinental Exchange : Ossiam Selects ICE Data Services for Carbon Reduction ETF

Log in
06/23/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that Ossiam has selected the ICE 3-5 Year Euro Government Carbon Reduction Index, administered by ICE Data Indices, LLC, as the benchmark for a new exchange traded fund (ETF), called the Ossiam 3-5 Year Euro Carbon Reduction ETF. Ossiam is a leading smart beta investment management firm and is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

The ICE 3-5 Year Euro Government Carbon Reduction Index measures the performance of 3-5 year Euro sovereign bonds whose weightings are adjusted to achieve up to a 30% reduction in the weighted average fossil carbon emissions of the countries in the index relative to the ICE BofA 3-5 Year Euro Government Index, a pure market-capitalization weighted index. The fossil carbon emissions reductions are achieved while staying within a 5% maximum deviation of each country’s market capitalization weight. The carbon metric is based on CO2 per capita data published in the EU’s Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research. As of May 31, 2020, the carbon reduction index achieved a 12.6% reduction in the average CO2 per capita relative to the market weighted index. Both indices are part of the ICE Data Indices comprehensive family of more than 6,000 global fixed income, equity, commodity and currency indexes, which leverage ICE Data Services’ pricing, reference data and analytics solutions.

“We are happy to have ICE Data Services supporting our carbon reduction ETF,” said Bruno Poulin, CEO of Ossiam. “Their ability to design customized index solutions to meet our requirements and the quality of their platform were important considerations in our selection of the index.”

“Recognizing the importance of ESG factors for many investors, we’re pleased to work with Ossiam as they launch a fund tracking the ICE 3-5 Year Euro Government Carbon Reduction Index,” said Phil Galdi, Head of Indices at ICE Data Services. “The selection of our index by Ossiam highlights the power of the ICE Data Indices platform and our ability to offer investors flexible and innovative solutions in index design and construction.”

The Ossiam 3-5 Year Euro Carbon Reduction ETF is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

The development or creation of any financial product that is based on, developed in connection with, or uses directly or indirectly any index (“Index”) of ICE Data Indices, LLC (“IDI”), including any bi-lateral contract, fund, investment vehicle or issue of securities and any product specified in this document, is referred to herein as an “Investable Product”.

IDI does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage, and has not reviewed or expressed an opinion on the legality or suitability with respect to any person of, any Investable Product that is offered by third parties or any associated document, literature or publication, including without limitation, any prospectus or offering memorandum. IDI makes no assurance that Investable Products based on any Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns or not result in a loss of some or all of any investment in such Investable Products. IDI makes no representation regarding the advisability or suitability of investing in or assuming any risk in connection with any such Investable Products.

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2020
