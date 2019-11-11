Log in
Intercontinental Exchange : Partners With ADNOC and Some of the World's Largest Energy Traders in the 2020 Launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, a New Futures Exchange

0
11/11/2019 | 07:55am EST

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and nine of the world's largest energy traders are partnering with ICE on the launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, a new exchange in Abu Dhabi Global Market that will host the world's first Murban crude oil futures contracts.

The nine companies supporting the launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi are BP, GS Caltex, INPEX, JXTG, PetroChina, PTT, Shell, TOTSA (Total) and Vitol.

The news follows the announcement from ICE earlier today regarding the planned launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi and ICE Murban futures in the first half of 2020, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

'Partnering with ADNOC and nine of the world's largest physical traders of Murban crude to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi is a significant endorsement and strong signal of the potential for Murban to become a new global crude benchmark,' said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Intercontinental Exchange.

'Intercontinental Exchange is one of the world's most recognized and leading operators of global exchanges and clearing houses and ADNOC is pleased to be a part of this significant new venture which will strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global energy hub,' said His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO. 'We are particularly pleased that nine leading global energy companies, all of which are our partners and customers, have decided to join us in this initiative. Having a new, independent exchange in Abu Dhabi will not only benefit the UAE, but also physical and financial oil traders around the world.'

ICE Murban Futures will be a physically delivered contract with delivery at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on a free on board (FOB) basis. Murban Crude is a light sweet crude produced by ADNOC. ADNOC produces roughly three million barrels of oil per day, of which approximately 1.7 million barrels per day is Murban crude.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading 'Key information Documents (KIDS)'.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is one of the world's leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups with a daily output of about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. With 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE's growth and diversification. For further information: media@adnoc.ae.

ICE-CORP

ICE Media Contact
 Rebecca Mitchell
+44 7951 057351
rebecca.mitchell@theice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
 Warren Gardiner
+1 770 835 0114
warren.gardiner@theice.com
investors@theice.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercontinental-exchange-partners-with-adnoc-and-some-of-the-worlds-largest-energy-traders-in-the-2020-launch-of-ice-futures-abu-dhabi-a-new-futures-exchange-300955424.html

SOURCE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Disclaimer

ICE - IntercontinentalExchange Inc. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 12:54:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 232 M
EBIT 2019 3 006 M
Net income 2019 1 977 M
Debt 2019 6 881 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 10,3x
Capitalization 50 735 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.20.10%50 735
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.11%40 393
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC69.97%31 148
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG29.01%27 712
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 654
NASDAQ23.40%16 378
