Intercontinental Exchange : Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report complements Intercontinental Exchange’s enhanced corporate citizenship website which provides timely information and resources that are meaningful to stakeholders as issues related to environmental, social and governance topics continue to evolve.

“From our earliest days, innovation has been at the heart of what we do, and as our markets and products continue to expand, based on our customers’ needs, so too does the way we share information and together make advances in the area of sustainability,” said Intercontinental Exchange Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Sprecher. “Increased diversity of thought, strong governance, and support for the communities we serve around the world provide the foundation for what it means to be a responsible company,” Sprecher added.

As a leader in global environmental markets, ICE promotes opportunities for sustainable finance, including over $3.5 billion in listed sustainable ETFs and ESG-based indices like the ICE BofAML Green Bond Index.

ICE has increased the number of women on its Board of Directors and continues to focus on issues related to gender pay equity and increasing diversity across the company.

From helping increase financial literacy, to supporting employee and customer driven initiatives, ICE is committed to giving back to communities around the world.

A publicly-traded, Fortune 500 company and the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, ICE’s strong corporate governance and financial expertise is critical in operating tightly regulated exchanges and clearing houses around the world.

“As the home of over 2,300 publicly-traded companies, the New York Stock Exchange is uniquely positioned to connect the world’s leading thinkers as a community around critical ESG issues,” said NYSE President Stacey Cunningham. “Leaders of these companies learn a lot from their peers, and we’ve been pleased to provide educational resources and foster dialogue to help those who list here chart their own corporate citizenship path.”

The 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the company’s website at: https://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/about/corporate-responsibility.

