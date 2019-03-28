Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange Inc    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

(ICE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intercontinental Exchange : Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report complements Intercontinental Exchange’s enhanced corporate citizenship website which provides timely information and resources that are meaningful to stakeholders as issues related to environmental, social and governance topics continue to evolve.

“From our earliest days, innovation has been at the heart of what we do, and as our markets and products continue to expand, based on our customers’ needs, so too does the way we share information and together make advances in the area of sustainability,” said Intercontinental Exchange Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Sprecher. “Increased diversity of thought, strong governance, and support for the communities we serve around the world provide the foundation for what it means to be a responsible company,” Sprecher added.

  • As a leader in global environmental markets, ICE promotes opportunities for sustainable finance, including over $3.5 billion in listed sustainable ETFs and ESG-based indices like the ICE BofAML Green Bond Index.
  • ICE has increased the number of women on its Board of Directors and continues to focus on issues related to gender pay equity and increasing diversity across the company.
  • From helping increase financial literacy, to supporting employee and customer driven initiatives, ICE is committed to giving back to communities around the world.
  • A publicly-traded, Fortune 500 company and the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, ICE’s strong corporate governance and financial expertise is critical in operating tightly regulated exchanges and clearing houses around the world.

“As the home of over 2,300 publicly-traded companies, the New York Stock Exchange is uniquely positioned to connect the world’s leading thinkers as a community around critical ESG issues,” said NYSE President Stacey Cunningham. “Leaders of these companies learn a lot from their peers, and we’ve been pleased to provide educational resources and foster dialogue to help those who list here chart their own corporate citizenship path.”

The 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the company’s website at: https://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/about/corporate-responsibility.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
08:31aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
03/21Europe's bourses say report refutes data profiteering claims
RE
03/14INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/13INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : EU clinches deal on derivative clearing ahead of Bre..
RE
03/13INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Sets Date for 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/13INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Extends Global Product Licensing Agreement with Eris..
BU
03/08INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Record Trading in TTF Natural Gas and JKM ..
BU
03/07EXCLUSIVE : SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
RE
03/07INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : EU watchdog holds fire on derivatives action under n..
RE
03/07INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Successful First Auction for Permian WTI C..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 244 M
EBIT 2019 3 049 M
Net income 2019 1 982 M
Debt 2019 6 543 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 21,27
P/E ratio 2020 19,09
EV / Sales 2019 9,25x
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
Capitalization 41 989 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 85,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-1.95%41 989
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.32%42 350
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.38%24 200
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.48%21 136
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 967
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%18 015
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.