Intercontinental Exchange : Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, today released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The
report complements Intercontinental Exchange’s enhanced corporate
citizenship website which provides timely information and resources that
are meaningful to stakeholders as issues related to environmental,
social and governance topics continue to evolve.
“From our earliest days, innovation has been at the heart of what we do,
and as our markets and products continue to expand, based on our
customers’ needs, so too does the way we share information and together
make advances in the area of sustainability,” said Intercontinental
Exchange Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Sprecher. “Increased diversity of
thought, strong governance, and support for the communities we serve
around the world provide the foundation for what it means to be a
responsible company,” Sprecher added.
-
As a leader in global environmental markets, ICE promotes
opportunities for sustainable
finance, including over $3.5 billion in listed sustainable ETFs
and ESG-based indices like the ICE BofAML Green Bond Index.
-
ICE has increased the number of women on its Board of Directors and
continues to focus on issues related to gender pay equity and
increasing diversity across the company.
-
From helping increase financial literacy, to supporting employee and
customer driven initiatives, ICE is committed
to giving back to communities around the world.
-
A publicly-traded, Fortune 500 company and the owner of the New York
Stock Exchange, ICE’s strong corporate governance and financial
expertise is critical in operating tightly regulated exchanges and
clearing houses around the world.
“As the home of over 2,300 publicly-traded companies, the New York Stock
Exchange is uniquely positioned to connect the world’s leading thinkers
as a community around critical ESG issues,” said NYSE President Stacey
Cunningham. “Leaders of these companies learn a lot from their peers,
and we’ve been pleased to provide educational resources and foster
dialogue to help those who list here chart their own corporate
citizenship path.”
The 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Corporate Responsibility Report is
available on the company’s website at: https://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/about/corporate-responsibility.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental
Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year
2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges,
clearing houses and
information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk
across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE
Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across
virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New
York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising
capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
