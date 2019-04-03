Log in
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

(ICE)
My previous session
News 
Intercontinental Exchange : Reports March Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange : Reports March Statistics

04/03/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported March trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“We are pleased to see continued strength in the developing TTF natural gas futures contract, which is becoming the most liquid European natural gas benchmark. Along with the strong volumes in our MSCI and interest rate complexes, it’s the diversity and global nature of our portfolio that helps drive participants to our liquid futures markets for price discovery and risk management,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange.

March highlights include:

  • Open interest (OI) up 5% y/y
  • Total oil OI up 5% y/y
  • Interest rate average daily volume (ADV) up 16% y/y, OI up 10% y/y
  • TTF nat gas ADV up 156% y/y; OI up 92% y/y
  • MSCI ADV up 9% y/y
  • NYSE cash equities ADV up 17% y/y; market share up 3.3 pts

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2019
