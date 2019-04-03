Intercontinental Exchange : Reports March Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, today reported March trading volume and related revenue
statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations
website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information
in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
“We are pleased to see continued strength in the developing TTF natural
gas futures contract, which is becoming the most liquid European natural
gas benchmark. Along with the strong volumes in our MSCI and interest
rate complexes, it’s the diversity and global nature of our portfolio
that helps drive participants to our liquid futures markets for price
discovery and risk management,” said Ben Jackson, President of
Intercontinental Exchange.
March highlights include:
-
Open interest (OI) up 5% y/y
-
Total oil OI up 5% y/y
-
Interest rate average daily volume (ADV) up 16% y/y, OI up 10% y/y
-
TTF nat gas ADV up 156% y/y; OI up 92% y/y
-
MSCI ADV up 9% y/y
-
NYSE cash equities ADV up 17% y/y; market share up 3.3 pts
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental
Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year
2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges,
clearing houses and
information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk
across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE
Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across
virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New
York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising
capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental
Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange.
Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property
rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is
located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use.
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU
Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can
be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key
information Documents (KIDS)”.
