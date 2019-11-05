Log in
Intercontinental Exchange Reports October Statistics: Futures and Options Open Interest up 8% Y/Y and up 17% From Year-End 2018

0
11/05/2019 | 08:33am EST

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported October trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

October highlights include:

  • Energy:
    • Oil open interest (OI) up 4% y/y
    • Record Brent OI of 5.2M lots reached on October 25, 2019; OI up 6% y/y
    • Other crude & refined products OI up 13% y/y
    • Total natural gas OI up 5% y/y
    • European natural gas average daily volume (ADV) up 22% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
    • Record NA basis market gas OI of 9.4M lots reached on October 1, 2019; OI up 4% y/y
  • Agriculture & Metals
    • Total ags & metals OI up 4% y/y
    • Sugar OI up 4% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 18% y/y
  • Equities & Interest Rates
    • Total interest rate OI up 16% y/y
    • Record Sterling OI of 19M lots reached on October 10, 2019
    • MSCI OI up 4% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 232 M
EBIT 2019 3 006 M
Net income 2019 1 977 M
Debt 2019 6 881 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 10,3x
Capitalization 50 768 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.21.03%50 768
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.36%40 136
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC73.56%31 774
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.68%28 011
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%25 234
NASDAQ20.86%16 236
