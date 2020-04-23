Log in
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Intercontinental Exchange : Says Bakkt CEO Blandina Resigns

04/23/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. on Thursday said Mike Blandina has resigned as chief executive of Bakkt, its majority-owned bitcoin-futures platform, after just four months on the job.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange said David Clifton, its vice president of mergers & acquisitions and integration, will serve as interim CEO of Bakkt.

ICE said Mr. Blandina, who took the top job at Bakkt in December after founding CEO Kelly Loeffler was named to the U.S. Senate, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity, adding that Adam White will continue as president of Bakkt, which went live last year.

Bakkt, whose other investors include Microsoft Corp.'s venture-capital arm and Boston Consulting Group Inc., raised $300 million in a Series B funding round last month.

ICE said Mr. Clifton will focus on completing the integration of Bridge2 Solutions, which the cryptocurrency trading platform acquired earlier this year, while also pursuing growth initiatives.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

