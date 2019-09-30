Intercontinental Exchange : and MSCI Expand Relationship

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, and MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of mission-critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced they have expanded their existing relationship. This expansion includes a long-term extension of ICE’s existing license agreement for listed futures based on MSCI Indexes. In addition, MSCI will license ESG data to ICE Data Services for index construction, while ICE Data Services’ leading fixed income pricing and reference data will be integrated into MSCI’s platform.

“MSCI’s equity indexes are among the most widely used globally, and the index futures contracts that our exchanges list provide valuable risk management opportunities for our global customer base,” said Lynn Martin, President of ICE Data Services. “As part of the extension of our relationship with MSCI, ICE Data Services will leverage MSCI’s market-leading ESG data to offer ESG-weighted versions of ICE’s market leading fixed income indexes.”

Additionally, ICE plans to launch futures on the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Index, MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index, MSCI World ESG Leaders Index and the MSCI USA Climate Change Index on ICE Futures U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Since migrating to the ICE platform in 2014, average daily volume and open interest in futures contracts on MSCI indexes have grown at an annual rate of 30% and 21% respectively and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures now rank in the top five equity index futures traded globally.*

“With this expansion, MSCI will license and integrate ICE Data Services’ market leading fixed income pricing and reference data into MSCI’s products and services,” said Diana Tidd, Head of Index at MSCI. “MSCI and ICE have developed a strong relationship over the past decade, and we look forward to providing our clients with more access to ESG and fixed income data and tools.”

