Intercontinental Exchange : and MSCI Expand Relationship

09/30/2019 | 08:06am EDT

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, and MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of mission-critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced they have expanded their existing relationship. This expansion includes a long-term extension of ICE’s existing license agreement for listed futures based on MSCI Indexes. In addition, MSCI will license ESG data to ICE Data Services for index construction, while ICE Data Services’ leading fixed income pricing and reference data will be integrated into MSCI’s platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005242/en/

“MSCI’s equity indexes are among the most widely used globally, and the index futures contracts that our exchanges list provide valuable risk management opportunities for our global customer base,” said Lynn Martin, President of ICE Data Services. “As part of the extension of our relationship with MSCI, ICE Data Services will leverage MSCI’s market-leading ESG data to offer ESG-weighted versions of ICE’s market leading fixed income indexes.”

Additionally, ICE plans to launch futures on the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Index, MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index, MSCI World ESG Leaders Index and the MSCI USA Climate Change Index on ICE Futures U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Since migrating to the ICE platform in 2014, average daily volume and open interest in futures contracts on MSCI indexes have grown at an annual rate of 30% and 21% respectively and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures now rank in the top five equity index futures traded globally.*

“With this expansion, MSCI will license and integrate ICE Data Services’ market leading fixed income pricing and reference data into MSCI’s products and services,” said Diana Tidd, Head of Index at MSCI. “MSCI and ICE have developed a strong relationship over the past decade, and we look forward to providing our clients with more access to ESG and fixed income data and tools.”

For more information about ICE MSCI Index Futures, please visit: https://www.theice.com/equity-index/msci.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

*Calculated by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2019
