Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KORE Private Wealth Selects ICE Climate Risk, Strengthening Thought Leadership for Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 10:05am EDT

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - risQ Inc., a start-up delivering best-in-class climate risk analytics, and ICE Data Services, which is part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today announced that KORE Private Wealth has adopted ICE Climate Risk to provide climate risk data and analytics on the municipal bond market.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/56301_fdf063bae04c6de789d6eda743de.jpg

risQ logo

       To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/56301_dab5f7609220a8dd088f25662496.png

KORE is an independent wealth and asset management firm delivering purposeful and impactful wealth solutions to affluent investors. Via a broad and deep investment approach, including initiatives such as its Innovation Lab, KORE constantly explores novel strategies, processes, technologies, investments and information that can impact the financial well-being of its clients.

"KORE embraces cutting-edge technology and innovative thinking to deliver thoughtful solutions in all facets of our business," said Eric Bodner, Partner at KORE. "The swift pace to more fully understand climate change and its potential impact on the value of our clients' assets in the municipal bond space led us to incorporate ICE Climate Risk into our decision-making process."

"Aligning client investing initiatives and KORE's values around ESG solutions and climate change has made our partnership with ICE Data Services and risQ very valuable and exciting," added Margaret Hay, a Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at the firm. "Our municipal business can now leverage unique technology to quantify climate impact, assess relative value and make smarter purchases, including impact on residential and workplace demographics."

ICE Climate Risk combines cutting-edge climate science, catastrophe modeling and geospatial machine learning technology from risQ with ICE Data Services' leading municipal pricing and reference data to offer the tools to quantitatively measure climate risk in municipal bonds. Delivered through both file delivery and software packages, the solution allows for comprehensive climate analysis at obligor, issuer and security levels, tracking securities from issuance to maturity.

"As the market seeks to recover from the current financial crisis, it can't be blind and unprepared for future crisis catalysts, and climate risk is at the top of that list," said Chris Hartshorn, risQ's Chief Commercial Officer. "The KORE team got it straight away, knowing that their clients expect them to lead and position for their futures through best-in-class data and portfolio climate hygiene."

This also validates the climate risk commentary that Municipal Market Analytics (MMA) has long been providing. "It is encouraging to see yet another leading municipal manager recognizing climate as an undeniable future credit and performance risk," said Tom Doe, President of MMA. "Leaders anticipate impending impactful events, and KORE's action signifies the critical importance climate represents to their results-driven clients."

Evaluated pricing (including fixed income evaluations), continuous evaluated pricing, end-of-day evaluations and Fair Value Information Services related to securities are provided in the U.S. through ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC and internationally through ICE Data Services entities in Europe and Asia Pacific.

risQ Contact:
Chris Hartshorn
617-459-6007
chris.hartshorn@risq.io

ICE Contact:
Damon Leavall
212-323-8587
Damon.Leavell@theice.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56301


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
10:05aKORE Private Wealth Selects ICE Climate Risk, Strengthening Thought Leadershi..
NE
08:36aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Simplifile Adds E-recording in 55 Eastern and Southe..
BU
05/20INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE's global Natural Gas markets attract record open..
BU
05/19INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/19INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Announces Results from 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockh..
BU
05/18INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Prices $2,500,000,000 in Senior Notes and Issues Not..
BU
05/14INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : NYSE President Says Trading Floor Will Reopen May 26
DJ
05/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Merger between 02 and Virgin goes ahead
05/06INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Fourth Update..
PU
05/06INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Fourth Update..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 790 M
EBIT 2020 3 435 M
Net income 2020 2 290 M
Debt 2020 7 464 M
Yield 2020 1,27%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2021 9,93x
Capitalization 51 138 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 102,00 $
Last Close Price 93,45 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.97%51 138
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.06%43 370
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.87%36 011
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.56%30 397
NASDAQ7.11%18 821
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.26.07%18 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group