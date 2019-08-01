Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange Inc    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

(ICE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LSE bolsters data, enters forex with Refinitiv deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion (£22.3 billion), broadening its global footprint in financial data and market infrastructure to compete better with rivals like ICE and CME.

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion (£22.3 billion), broadening its global footprint in financial data and market infrastructure to compete better with rivals like ICE and CME.

Apart from the London exchange, LSE owns the Milan stock exchange and Turquoise, a pan-European share trading platform that has opened a hub in Amsterdam as a hedge against Brexit.

It also operates the FTSE Russell indexes business, CurveGlobal, a trading platform for listed derivatives, and LCH, one of the world's biggest clearing houses for derivatives.

If the deal is approved by European Union and U.S. regulators, the exchange would substantially broaden its global footprint in financial data, and become a major player in trading forex, a new asset for a company that traces its roots to listing market prices from a London coffee house in 1698.

It would also expand LSE's base in the over-the-counter fixed income and derivatives market with three big Refinitiv OTC trading platforms, which could boost LCH's clearing business.

DATA

The Refinitiv deal will make the LSE the world's second largest player in non-exchange financial data by adding an entity database with information about 3 million companies and 280,000 funds.

Consultants Burton-Taylor estimate that Bloomberg LP leads the non-exchange data market, accounting for a third of the $30 billion in annual revenues in the sector.

Second place Refinitiv accounts for $6.3 billion, with data spanning economics, companies, shipping, commodities and league tables on dealmaking.

The addition of about $300 million from the LSE's non-exchange data stable would still leave Bloomberg LP the leader.

The LSE's overall revenue from data businesses, including information about transactions on its trading platforms and FTSE Russell indices, is about $2.9 billion, lagging leader ICE at $5 billion in a $34 billion sector, Burton-Taylor said. LSE would leapfrog ICE to $8.4 billion, if the deal completes.

FOREX

Refinitiv will give LSE an entry into the world's $5 trillion-a-day forex market, which London dominates.

Refinitiv has a 35% market share in global FX trading, with the largest dealer-to-dealer trading platform, Matching, and the largest dealer-to- client platform, FXAll, Berenberg analysts said.

Refinitiv said it trades an average $400 billion a day in currencies.

FIXED INCOME

The LSE operates the MTS government bond trading platform in London and Milan.

A deal would expand the exchange's presence in fixed income by acquiring Refinitiv's majority-owned electronic platform Tradeweb, with its $500 billion in average daily trading.

(The story fixes typographical error in Tradeweb, paragraph 18)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
CME GROUP INC. 1.34% 196.76 Delayed Quote.3.35%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 0.09% 87.86 Delayed Quote.16.63%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 6.52% 7058 Delayed Quote.63.12%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 2.82% 91.22 Delayed Quote.36.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
01:58pLSE bolsters data, enters forex with Refinitiv deal
RE
08:38aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08:10aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Description Current report filing
PU
08:03aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transa..
RE
07:36aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Approves Third Quarter Dividend of $0.275 Per Share
BU
07:32aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07:32aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Reports Second Quarter 2019
BU
07/30Copper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede -- Update
DJ
07/29Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/29Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 193 M
EBIT 2019 2 994 M
Net income 2019 1 916 M
Debt 2019 6 580 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
Capitalization 49 541 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 94,96  $
Last Close Price 87,86  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC16.63%49 541
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.19%42 585
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE63.12%28 242
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG20.34%25 766
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 977
NASDAQ18.67%15 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group