InterContinental Hotels : 9th Holiday Inn Express in Indonesia Opens its Doors

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) has opened the doors toHoliday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman- the 9thHoliday Inn Express®hotel in Indonesia and 5th in Jakarta. The brand new eight-storey, 189-room hotel offers travellers a fuss-free stay with easy access to the city centre, major shopping malls, business district and various local attractions.

As the first Holiday Inn Express hotel located in East Jakarta, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman is situated conveniently along the main road of Matraman, with a TransJakarta bus-stop right at its doorstep. Leisure travellers can easily access numerous attractions such as the popular National Monument (also known as Monas), Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (Beautiful Indonesian Miniature Park), Grand Indonesia Shopping Mall, and local culinary delights in the Menteng area, while business travellers can enjoy a convenient commute with the TransJakarta public transport option.

Commenting on the opening, Murti Kartikasari, Hotel Manager, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman, said:"With its excellent location in the heart of the city, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman is a great base for exploring the bustling vicinity. Our stylishly designed guest rooms come with a choice of twin or double beds, including connecting rooms, making it a smart choice for savvy leisure and business travellers alike who want to stay close to some of the city's best attractions. We are delighted to open our doors today and start welcoming travellers to enjoy a refreshingly hassle-free stay with us."

Providing everything guests need and nothing they don't, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman offers:

Free and fast WiFi available throughout the hotel for guests to stay connected

Free Express Start Breakfast or a Grab & Go option for a smart way to start the day

Comfortable and high quality bedding with a choice of firm or soft pillows for a restful night

Rain shower and fluffy towels to stay refreshed

A 24-hour fitness room for an energising workout

Self-service business station and laundry stations

Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman joins four other Holiday Inn Express hotels in Jakarta, following the successful openings ofHoliday Inn Express Jakarta Thamrin,Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Pluit City Gate,Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Wahid Hasyim, andHoliday Inn Express Jakarta International Expo.