INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
InterContinental Hotels : 9th Holiday Inn Express in Indonesia Opens its Doors

10/18/2018 | 09:28am CEST

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) has opened the doors toHoliday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman- the 9thHoliday Inn Express®hotel in Indonesia and 5th in Jakarta. The brand new eight-storey, 189-room hotel offers travellers a fuss-free stay with easy access to the city centre, major shopping malls, business district and various local attractions.

As the first Holiday Inn Express hotel located in East Jakarta, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman is situated conveniently along the main road of Matraman, with a TransJakarta bus-stop right at its doorstep. Leisure travellers can easily access numerous attractions such as the popular National Monument (also known as Monas), Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (Beautiful Indonesian Miniature Park), Grand Indonesia Shopping Mall, and local culinary delights in the Menteng area, while business travellers can enjoy a convenient commute with the TransJakarta public transport option.

Commenting on the opening, Murti Kartikasari, Hotel Manager, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman, said:"With its excellent location in the heart of the city, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman is a great base for exploring the bustling vicinity. Our stylishly designed guest rooms come with a choice of twin or double beds, including connecting rooms, making it a smart choice for savvy leisure and business travellers alike who want to stay close to some of the city's best attractions. We are delighted to open our doors today and start welcoming travellers to enjoy a refreshingly hassle-free stay with us."

Providing everything guests need and nothing they don't, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman offers:

  • Free and fast WiFi available throughout the hotel for guests to stay connected
  • Free Express Start Breakfast or a Grab & Go option for a smart way to start the day
  • Comfortable and high quality bedding with a choice of firm or soft pillows for a restful night
  • Rain shower and fluffy towels to stay refreshed
  • A 24-hour fitness room for an energising workout
  • Self-service business station and laundry stations

Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Matraman joins four other Holiday Inn Express hotels in Jakarta, following the successful openings ofHoliday Inn Express Jakarta Thamrin,Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Pluit City Gate,Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Wahid Hasyim, andHoliday Inn Express Jakarta International Expo.

For further information please contact:

Anne-Lise Berthon
annelise.berthon@ihg.com
+65 6395 6147

About IHG®
About IHG®

IHG®(InterContinental Hotels Group)[LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, includingRegent Hotels & Resorts,InterContinental®Hotels & Resorts,Kimpton®Hotels & Restaurants,Hotel Indigo®,EVEN®Hotels,HUALUXE®Hotels and Resorts,Crowne Plaza®Hotels & Resorts,voco™ Hotels,Holiday Inn®,Holiday Inn Express®,Holiday Inn Club Vacations®,Holiday Inn Resort®,avid™ hotels,StaybridgeSuites®andCandlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,400 hotels and 810,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also managesIHG®Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLCis the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visitwww.ihg.comfor hotel information and reservations andwww.ihgrewardsclub.comfor more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit:www.ihgplc.com/mediaand follow us on social media at:www.twitter.com/ihg,www.facebook.com/ihgandwww.youtube.com/ihgplc.

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
