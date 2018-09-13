Log in
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (IHG)
InterContinental Hotels : IHG brings smart and simple travel to Seoul's vibrant Hongdae with opening of Holiday Inn Express® Seoul Hongdae

09/13/2018

Savvy leisure and business travellers visiting Seoul can now enjoy an affordable and hassle-free stay right in the heart of Hongdae, one of the liveliest districts in the South Korean capital.InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) has today opened the doors to the brand new Holiday Inn Express Seoul Hongdae, the second Holiday Inn Express®hotel in Seoul - bringing 294 guest rooms that combine comfort, convenience and the best value for guests.

Just a short 30-minute drive from Gimpo International Airport or a 50 minute drive (one hour by Airport Subway) from Incheon International Airport, Holiday Inn Express Seoul Hongdae offers convenient access tothe Yeouido Business District and Gangnam Business District,making it a smart accommodation choice for business travellers.

Situated right at the main junction of Hongdae above the new AK Mall, the hotel serves as an ideal base for travellers looking to explore the bustling area, with famous attractions like the Hongdae Walking Street as well as Hongdae Mural Street, Trick Eye Museum and the Yeontral Park located just a stone's throw away. For an unforgettable retail experience, guests can take a leisurely 15-minute stroll to Mecenatpolis Mall, one of the newest malls in the city

Those interested to learn more about the country's history can venture slightly further out to the War Memorial of Korea just a short car-ride away, or Gyengbok Palace only 20 minutes by subway, before topping their experience off at the Bamdokkaebi Night Market for a taste of famed Korean street food and irresistible shopping bargains.

Commenting on the opening, Brian Song, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Seoul Hongdae said: "A popular areaamongst locals and tourists alike, the energetic Hongdae district promises a memorable experience for visitors. Our hotel is a smart choice for leisure and business travellers alike who appreciate a refreshingly smart stay with good value, combined with proximity to some of the best attractions Seoul has to offer,and we are absolutely delighted to start welcoming guests to Holiday Inn Express Seoul Hongdae from today."

Designed with the philosophy to provide everything guests need and nothing they don't, the hotel offers simple yet smart features for a comfortable stay. Guests can enjoy amenities including:

  • Free and fast Wi-Fiavailable throughout the hotel to stay connected throughout their stay.
  • Free Express Start™ Breakfastat the brand's signature Great Room or a Grab & Go option for a smart start to their day.
  • Comfortable and high quality beddingwith a choice of firm or soft pillows for a restful night's sleep.
  • Refreshing power showerswith a multifunctional showerhead and fluffy towels to keep them revitalised.
  • A 24-hour fitness room for them to stay energised and keep up the fitness routine away from home.
  • A self-servicebusiness centre, internet stations and laundry stations.

Holiday Inn Express Seoul Hongdae is the latest addition to one of the world's largest hotel companies, where guests can earn and redeem points at over 5,000 hotels and major airlines globally through theIHG Rewards Clubloyalty programme.

The new hotel joinsHoliday Inn Express Seoul Euljiro,which opened in 2015. IHG has two other hotels open in Seoul, includingInterContinental Seoul COEXandGrand InterContinental Seoul Parnas.

About IHG®
About IHG®

IHG®(InterContinental Hotels Group)[LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, includingRegent Hotels & Resorts®Hotels & Resorts,InterContinental®Hotels & Resorts,Kimpton®Hotels & Restaurants,Hotel Indigo®,EVEN®Hotels,HUALUXE®Hotels and Resorts,Crowne Plaza®Hotels & Resorts,voco™ Hotels®Hotels & Resorts,Holiday Inn®,Holiday Inn Express®,Holiday Inn Club Vacations®,Holiday Inn Resort®,avid™ hotels,Staybridge Suites®andCandlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,400 hotels and 810,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also managesIHG®Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLCis the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visitwww.ihg.comfor hotel information and reservations andwww.ihgrewardsclub.comfor more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit:www.ihgplc.com/mediaand follow us on social media at:www.twitter.com/ihg,www.facebook.com/ihgandwww.youtube.com/ihgplc.

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:52:03 UTC
