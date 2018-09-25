InterContinental Hotels : IHG's avid hotels celebrates first anniversary

New mainstream brand announces next wave of development, anticipates over a dozen groundbreaks this year across the U.S.



InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today celebrates the first anniversary of avidTM hotels, the company's newest mainstream brand.



Since the brand's launch, IHG has built strong momentum for avid hotels:

Signed 130 franchise agreements for avid hotels across the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Opened the first avid hotel in the Quail Springs suburb of Oklahoma City in August, just 199 days after groundbreaking

Started construction in the U.S. on avid hotel Fort Wayne (Indiana), avid hotel Oklahoma City - Airport and avid hotel Tulsa, with avid hotel Monona (Wisconsin) to follow; all four properties are expected to open by early 2020

Anticipate another 10 avid hotels to break ground by the end of 2018

Chris Drazba, Vice President, North America Mainstream Brands & Mexico Development, IHG, commented: "The number of avid hotel deals signed in the first year speaks to the confidence that owners have in IHG's proven track record and ability to leverage its scale with a new brand designed to deliver true hospitality for guests and superior returns for owners. As a leader in the mainstream segment, there is strong interest from existing IHG owners, as well as new owners across the Americas."

The next wave of avid hotels to break ground include:

avid hotel Fort Wayne - The 78-room, four-story hotel will be located at 1950 West Washington Rd., less than two miles from downtown Fort Wayne with access to I-69, and will be close to major employers in the area, including local schools, logistics companies and major manufacturing centers. The hotel will also be close to area attractions such as Parkview Field Ballpark, local museums, historical sites, restaurants and shopping centers. In addition to the avid brand's hallmarks, the property will also feature an indoor pool. Expected to open in 2019, the hotel is owned by Vidhi 2 LLC.

avid hotel Oklahoma City Airport - The 95-room, four-story hotel will be located at the intersection of Merdian Ave. and SW 15th St. The hotel will be close to local dining, shopping and entertainment attractions, and will have convenient access to I-44. Expected to open in 2019, the avid hotel Oklahoma City is owned by Champion Hotels, which also owns the very first avid hotel in Quail Springs, Oklahoma.

avid hotel Tulsa - The 95-room, four-story hotel will be located at 7983 S Mingo Rd., with convenient access to I-44, local businesses and attractions. The hotel will be close to Tulsa Community College, Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa and major employers in the area. Expected to open in 2019, the avid hotel Tulsa is also owned by Champion Hotels.

avid hotel Monona - The 98-room, five-story hotel will be located at 900 W Broadway in Monona, a suburb of Madison, with convenient access to the Highway 12 Beltline. The hotel will be close to the University of Madison and located within a mixed use development which will include retail, banking, restaurants and offices. Expected to open in early 2020, the hotel is owned by Kinseth Hospitality Company.

Consistent with the avid hotels design strategy, these properties will be new-build, prototype hotels featuring the brand's hallmarks:

A modern exterior hotel design includes an open and airy retail-like entry, a canopy, and uses the stairwell as an eye-catching red architectural feature.

On the inside, guests will find vibrant, open public space and inviting communal areas that allow guests to relax, work, connect or eat. There is also a modern fitness center near the lobby.

Guest rooms include a best-in-class mattress; sound-reducing features for a superior night's sleep; a dedicated workspace; open, easy-to-use storage. The guest bathroom experience re-energizes guests with a fresh and bright design.

Guest rooms also offer IHG® Studio, a seamless direct casting of entertainment from guests' smart phones and personal devices to 55" TVs in each room. IHG® Connect in each hotel also provides enhanced Wi-Fi technology.

The breakfast offering features a select number of high-quality, brand-name options for breakfast alongside a premium fresh, and individually brewed, bean-to-cup coffee experience to start the day off right.

Guests can rest easy with the avid hotels guarantee, which guarantees the room will be 'just right' upon arrival so guests can be confident they have made the right decision. If the room does not meet the guarantee standards upon check-in, the hotel will promptly address or offer a room change. If there is not another available room, the guest will not be charged for that night's room and tax.

Launched in fall 2017, IHG's newest mainstream hotel brand was created to meet the needs of 14 million travelers who are currently underserved in this $20 billion market segment. The brand was designed with input from both target consumers and an Owner Advisory Board of leading IHG hotel owners. With their valuable input, IHG designed the avid hotels experience to deliver exactly what guests have been waiting for in a mainstream hotel, while also being easy to build, operate and maintain.