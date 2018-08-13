InterContinental Hotels : Publication of a Prospectus

Log in
08/13/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

13 August 2018

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Publication of Base Prospectus

The following Base Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority:

Prospectus dated 13 August 2018 relating to the £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Six Continents Limited and InterContinental Hotels Limited.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6554X_1-2018-8-13.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations (Catherine Dolton, Matthew Kay): +44 (0)1895 512176

Media Relations (Yasmin Diamond, Mark Debenham): +44 (0)1895 512097

Notes to Editors:

IHG®(InterContinental Hotels Group)[LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental®Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton®Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN®Hotels, HUALUXE®Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza®Hotels & Resorts, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,400 hotels and 810,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG®Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLCis the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.comfor hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.comfor more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/mediaand follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihgand www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 15:09:02 UTC
