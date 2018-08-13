InterContinental Hotels : Publication of a Prospectus

13 August 2018

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Publication of Base Prospectus

The following Base Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority:

Prospectus dated 13 August 2018 relating to the £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Six Continents Limited and InterContinental Hotels Limited.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6554X_1-2018-8-13.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations (Catherine Dolton, Matthew Kay): +44 (0)1895 512176

Media Relations (Yasmin Diamond, Mark Debenham): +44 (0)1895 512097

