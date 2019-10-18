InterContinental Hotels : 2019 Third Quarter Trading Update

18 October 2019

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

2019 Third Quarter Trading Update

Highlights

4.7% YOY net system size growth to 865k rooms; on track to exceed 5% for full year 2019

13k rooms opened, taking the total to 42k rooms YTD

Signed 25k rooms in the quarter, 73k rooms YTD

Group Q3 comparable RevPAR 1 down 0.8%, flat for Q3 YTD

Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, said:

"Our continued strategic focus on driving net rooms growth enabled us to deliver a 4.7% increase in net system size despite a strong comparable. This will accelerate in the coming quarter and we are on track to deliver industry leading net system growth over the medium term. Third quarter Group RevPAR was down 0.8%, impacted by tougher trading conditions in the US and China, and ongoing unrest in the Hong Kong SAR.

We have made further progress executing against our strategic initiatives, with the first franchise applications already received for Atwell Suites, our new upper midscale brand which was launched for franchise sales at the end of the quarter. We also strengthened our loyalty offer through an exclusive partnership with world-renowned travel club and boutique hotel specialists, Mr & Mrs Smith. This will more than double our luxury and boutique offering to IHG Rewards Club members in new and iconic locations and enhance the loyalty member value proposition.

Despite the weaker RevPAR environment, and the challenges some of our markets are currently experiencing, we remain confident in our financial outcome for the rest of the year. Our broad geographical spread combined with the resilience of our asset-light, cash generative model, our disciplined approach to cost management and the continued execution against our strategic initiatives, positions us well for the future."

Third Quarter performance

Americas

RevPAR was down 0.6% in Q3 and flat Q3 YTD. In the US, RevPAR was down 0.6% in the third quarter, impacted by renovation activity and lower group business. Our Q3 YTD performance of flat RevPAR in the US was in line with the segments in which we compete. Canada was down 2% due to softness in Ontario and Alberta. Elsewhere in the region, Latin America and the Caribbean were up 6% and Mexico was down 2%.

We opened 6.0k rooms (58 hotels) in the quarter, our highest level in seven years. As we continue to focus on enhancing the quality of our estate, we removed 2.8k rooms (20 hotels), resulting in a 2.5% increase in our net system size. We signed 8.0k rooms (77 hotels) in the quarter, including the Six Senses Galápagos Islands.

Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa

RevPAR was up 0.2% in Q3 and up 0.3% in Q3 YTD. Third quarter RevPAR was up 1% in the UK, with London up 3% driven by international inbound demand and the Provinces flat. Continental Europe RevPAR was up 1%, with France up 1%, and Germany down 7% due to a less favourable trade fair calendar. Elsewhere, the Middle East was down 1%, with the adverse impact of supply growth and political unrest partly offset by timing of the Hajj pilgrimage. Australia and Japan were both down 1%.

We opened 2.6k rooms (16 hotels), driving net rooms growth of 5.4%. We signed 10.0k rooms (34 hotels) in the quarter, our highest ever performance, with five voco hotels (5.6k rooms) including a 4k room property in Makkah.

Greater China

Third quarter RevPAR in Greater China was impacted by ongoing unrest in the Hong Kong SAR where RevPAR was down 36%. We continue to outperform the market in Mainland China, where our Q3 RevPAR declined 2%, due to lower corporate and meetings business partly offset by domestic leisure demand. RevPAR in Tier 1 and 2 cities declined 2%, and Tier 3 and 4 cities fell 3%.

We opened 4.1k rooms (22 hotels) in the quarter, driving net rooms growth of 13.4%. Signings totalled 7.1k rooms (37 hotels) including 20 Holiday Inn Express Franchise Plus hotels, and a further two franchise Holiday Inn properties.

1RevPAR growth is at constant exchange rates (CER) unless otherwise stated