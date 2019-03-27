InterContinental Hotels : Crowne Plaza® Changi Airport voted World's Best Airport Hotel for fifth consecutive year

has been awarded the World's Best Airport Hotel for the fifth successive year in the World Airport

. The prestigious award was announced by Skytrax on 27 March 2019 at

an award ceremony in London.

Globally, the Crowne Plaza brand provides upscale accommodation at 430 hotels andnearly 60 Crowne Plaza properties are located at top airport locations including Amsterdam's Schiphol and Paris' Charles de Gaulle airports. Specially designed to help business travellers to recharge, Crowne Plaza champions a better way of business travel for modern business productivity.

Crowne Plaza® hotels help our guests feel energised and productive. The new Worklife Room is designed with distinctive yet flexible zones that help travellers work, relax and recharge, all in the comfort of their guest rooms. Our Sleep Advantage® program ensures our guests get a great night's sleep to power through their day. Intuitively designed, the Plaza Workspace is a collection of flexible spaces that encourages guests to work, collaborate and socialise, all within our inspiring spaces. Excellent guest experiences are further enhanced by the new service (Dare to Connect) brought to life by our dedicated hotel teams.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is located with seamless connectivity to Changi Airport.With Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) opening this year, the hotel can cater to travellers who will have more reason for a longer stayover, as well as local visitors seeking meeting venues or a relaxing staycation - thanks to the variety of new lifestyle offerings available. In addition to deluxe rooms offering unrivalled views of Jewel, guests can enjoy room packages including tickets to Jewel attractions once fully open.

Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytraxame commented: 'We congratulate Crowne Plaza Changi Airport for their success in winning this important guest satisfaction award for 2019, being even more notable that this is the fifth consecutive year they have scooped this award. Around the world the airport hotel market has become increasingly competitive in recent years, for the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport to maintain their leadership is a remarkable acknowledgement of the high standards they provide their guests.'

Bruno Cristol, General Manager, Crowne Plaza® Changi Airport said: 'We are delighted to be recognised once more as the World's Best Airport Hotel; this much-coveted accolade is the testament to our commitment towards service excellence. I'd like to thank our team for their tireless dedication championing a better way of business travel. On behalf of the hotel, I also want to thank our guests for their continuous invaluable support - we look forward to welcoming them again.'

To celebrate this fifth consecutive award,1 million IHG Rewards Club points are to be won and shared among five travellers who book a stay from 1 April - 30 June 2019. Travellers can also earn 5X IHG Rewards Club points upon booking the Runway View Room or Jewel View Deluxe Room from 1 April-30 June 2019.For enquiries or reservations, visitchangiairport.crowneplaza.comor call 1800-787-1221.