InterContinental Hotels : Holiday Inn Resorts Offers Kids a ‘Behind the Scenes' View of a Running Resort with its Little Big Hoteliers Programme

Holiday Inn Resorts® has today announced that little travellers aged four through to 12 years old can try their hand 'working' in key aspects of a hotel or resort through its Little Big Hotelier programme, a unique edutainment experience bringing learning through role-play to life, on offer across each of its resort properties across South East Asia (see below for full list of locations).

To help these children gain real-world experience,Little Big Hotelieroffers kids the opportunity to see the inner workings of their resort property as they take up roles in key departments, learning new skills while they have fun with other children, all under the guidance of the Holiday Inn Hotelier crew and their supportive parents.

Shantha de Silva, Head of Resorts and Thailand and Indonesia atIHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) said, "The Holiday Inn Little Big Hotelier programme helps empower children to embrace the world as their classroom. From restaurants to housekeeping, recreation to engineering. A resort is the perfect environment for children to gain invaluable skills, be it effective communication, interaction with others, basic culinary and recreation skills.

"Children of various nationalities and ages, can come together to spend their day with our crew and have a whale of a time learning not only the operational aspects of running a hotel but also learning from each other and the multiple resort personalities that they can encounter during their stay."

To take part in the programme, kids register at the resort's Holiday Inn Kids Club, choosing the time and role they'd like to experience across a variety of jobs - no matter their age group - including:

Reception

Along with a Holiday Inn Hotelier, kids can register their fellow Holiday Inn Little Big Hoteliers at hotel reception, checking-off all the children who have booked for the programme that day.

Porters

Kids can check in their fellow Holiday Inn Little Big Hoteliers and guide them to the briefing area where they will be welcomed by their Holiday Inn Hoteliers and given an understanding of how the programme that day will run.

Kids Club

Holiday Inn Little Big Hoteliers get to plan and coordinate the activities their fellow Hoteliers will take part in that day at Kids' Club. whether it is arts and craft, something active or a group reading activity, this team will have it covered.

Kitchen Chefs

Little Big Hoteliers will experience what it is to prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner in the kitchen with the Holiday Inn Hotelier chefs

TheHoliday Inn Little Big Hotelierprogramme will be available at the following Holiday Inn Resorts locations: