INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
InterContinental Hotels : Hunter Valley's most prestigious estate reopens as voco Kirkton Park Hunter Valley

04/15/2019 | 11:23am EDT

voco™ Kirkton Park Hunter Valley has today opened its doors as Australia's second voco™ hotel following the completion of a refresh and rebrand to IHG's newest upscale brand, voco. Renowned as one of the Hunter Valley's most prestigious estates, the 70-room property now embodies the bold characteristics of voco, with exclusive features from its bright yellow accents to onsite beehives and distinctive hallmarks, setting it apart for a memorable stay.

Already a much-loved destination for locals and visitors alike, Kirkton Park estate reigns on 70 acres of rolling countryside and scenic mountain views, and just minutes away from the region's most popular wineries.

Every guest will experience voco's signature 'come on in' warm welcome, promising a swift and simple check in, dedicated voco hosts available throughout the guest's stay as resident experts and a locally-inspired welcome gift including home-grown lavender nougat.

The hotel welcomed back celebrated interior designer, Greg Natale, to reflect the voco design concept through inventive colour use and thoughtful consideration of artwork and textiles. The hotel's 70 voguishly-appointed rooms have each undergone a voco refresh, including upgrades to luxury Aveda amenities and creature comforts from high speed Wi-Fi to cosy bedding which underpin the voco relaxation hallmark of 'me time' during their stay.

World-class dining experiences offer a taste of 'voco life,' with a powerful paddock to plate ethos. Locavore Dining and Epoche Lounge Bar provide lunch and dinner, while The Conservatory is home to the iconic high tea experience overlooking the rose garden. The interactive vegetable garden is utilised daily and celebrates the connection between farmer, gardener and chef, with several beehives also onsite to produce honey for various uses in the restaurant and bar.

voco Kirkton Park Hunter Valley General Manager, Penny Crossley, said:"Guests have a revived appetite for bold, new experiences - and we know dining continues to be one of the leading reasons we choose to travel. The Hunter Valley is renowned for its exceptional food and wine offering, so it is tremendously exciting to introduce voco to the region to enhance our beautiful estate with a new, fresh and fun approach."

Sustainability will continue to play a foundational role of the voco experience, with various initiatives already available throughout the hotel. In addition to the beehives and paddock to plate ethos, all rooms will be introducing plastic-free bedding with soft, high-quality duvets made from recyclable plastics, while large bottle amenities from Australian-owned Aveda have been welcomed to successfully reduce the volume of plastic waste. Multiple farm animals home on the estate also mean there is practically zero food waste, another initiative to support the environment and local community.

The vibrant voco experience extends with multiple facilities available onsite, including tennis courts, billiards room, an indoor heated pool, sauna and spa, and gymnasium.

The property was one of the first Hunter Valley hotels established in the prestigious wine region and joined the IHG family in June 2017 under the banner of Kirkton Park Hunter Valley. It since built a reputation for being one of the wine region's most desirable destinations.

To find out more about voco Kirkton Park Hunter Valley, please visit: https://www.ihg.com/voco/kirktonpark

DOWNLOAD HIGH RES IMAGERY HERE.

ENDS

Ends For further information please contact:

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:22:07 UTC
