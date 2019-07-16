InterContinental Hotels : IHG® announces groundbreaking for new Holiday Inn Express® hotel in downtown Washington, D.C.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2020, the 247-room hotel will be owned by Washington, D.C.-based developer Habte Sequar with Lima Hotels LLC. Urgo Hotels & Resorts will manage the new property.

Joel Eisemann, Chief Development Officer, Americas, IHG, said:"We are pleased to further establish the Holiday Inn Express brand presence in a premiere urban market such as Washington, D.C., and to serve the visitors of this historic city. We are also very pleased to be working with Habte Sequar, who has two decades of experience and a successful track record of developing multi-family properties throughout the area."

Located at 317 K Street NW, the 14-story hotel will be a few blocks from the Mount Vernon Triangle Metro station, and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The property sits within the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood, 17 blocks of mixed-use development, which includes restaurants, shops, high-rise condominiums, apartments and 1.8 million square feet of office space.

Habte Sequar, Principal, Lima Hotels LLC, commented:"We are extremely excited and proud to be associated with this strong brand. We are looking forward to a successful and long-lasting relationship with IHG."

The hotel will feature a business center, fitness center, onsite parking, 1,500 square feet of meeting space and the brand's signature complimentary hot breakfast bar. Guest rooms will feature the brand's newest Formula Blue design solution with an appealing combination of fresh, energetic and engaging elements, creating a distinctive style that is evident at every touch point of the Holiday Inn Express brand experience.

Features of the Formula Blue design include:

Public space that is upbeat, dynamic, and friendly, with varying sightlines that ensure amenities are easily identifiable and accessible. It provides the right mix of flexible area and furnishings to accommodate a wide range of needs and functions simultaneously.



Guest rooms that provide a fresh, contemporary space with comforts and features that allow guests to be productive during their stay and have a great night's sleep.

The Formula Blue design is now in more than 1,400 Holiday Inn Express hotels open and under development in the Americas. The Holiday Inn Express brand has experienced significant growth with more than 2,700 hotels open worldwide, representing more than 282,000 rooms globally, and another 790 hotels under development.



The downtown Washington, D.C., market is an ideal spot for a new hotel and will cater to the area's growing tourism. According to Destination D.C., the nation's capital welcomed nearly 22 million domestic visitors in 2018 .

For further information please contact:

Ada Hatzios

ada.hatzios@ihg.com

+1 (770) 604 8564