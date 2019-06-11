Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  InterContinental Hotels Group PLC    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

InterContinental Hotels : IHG debuts Hotel Indigo in Qatar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 03:43am EDT

The company has partnered with Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group for Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail

InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel groups, has signed a Management Agreement with Qatari holding company, Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group which is under Al Sraiya Holding Group, to debut its global upper-upscale boutique brand, Hotel Indigo, in Qatar. A new built property, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail is due to open in 2023 and will feature 200 rooms.

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 15 countries with over 100 hotels, and nearly another 100 hotels in the pipeline. Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, taking inspiration from the area around each hotel to touch all aspects of the guest experience, from the boutique design to locally-inspired restaurants and cafes.

Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will be strategically located in Lusail Marina, Qatar's newest urban centre, which is just 30km from the airport and will feature marinas, residential areas, commercial districts, luxury shopping and leisure facilities, as well as an entertainment district. Connected to the spirit of the local neighbourhood, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will offer guests a unique boutique hotel experience that combines authentic local flavors and colours, modern design and intimate service.

On opening in 2023, the hotel will feature an array of leisure facilities such as a spa, a gymnasium and a swimming pool. Featuring a three-meal restaurant, a neighbourhood café, a lobby lounge and an executive lounge, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will offer a variety of dining options and exclusive F&B concepts. The hotel will also feature meeting and banqueting facilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: "After the success of the recently opened Staybridge Suites Hotel in Lusail, we are delighted to once again partner with Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group to open another hotel in Qatar, especially in a visionary development such as Lusail Marina. As the guest profile visiting the country diversifies, the hospitality sector in Qatar continues to evolve. The introduction of the Hotel Indigo brand in Lusail will respond to the growing demand for upscale lifestyle hotels in the market and also demonstrates our commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030. We look forward to offering a unique, locally inspired boutique hotel experience to our guests with the reassurance of a global brand, when we open our doors in 2023."

Mr. Rashid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Al Sraiya Holding Group added: " We are pleased to partner with IHG for the second time to develop Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail and introduce their popular boutique brand, Hotel Indigo to the capital city of Doha, Qatar. We are confident that this design-led hotel inspired by the neighbourhood story, that differentiates itself form the traditional offerings will be a popular choice amongst the travellers visiting the city.

He added: Through our partnership with IHG for Staybridge Suites Hotel in Lusail, we are benefiting greatly from their global distribution system and best in class revenue management tools. We look forward achieving the same success with Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail, and together with IHG, offer a strong portfolio of different accommodation options to varied guest profiles."

IHG currently operates 92 hotels across 7 brands in the Middle East, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, voco and Six Senses with a further 38 in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years. In Qatar, IHG currently operates 7 hotels across 4 brands : InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites . **
**Numbers as of March, 31 2019

Ends

For further information please contact:

Ankita Chopra
ankita.chopra@ihg.com
+971 4 213 6043

Parisa Chum
parisa.chum@ihg.com
+971 4213 6067

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 07:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
03:43aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG debuts Hotel Indigo in Qatar
PU
06/10INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® Hotels & Resorts debuts We're there, a global mar..
PU
06/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Maldives Maamunagau Resort to open in September
AQ
06/06INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Maldives Maamunagau Resort to open in September
AQ
06/04INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG arrives in northwestern Peru with the opening of H..
PU
06/04INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : The opening of InterContinental® Lyon – Hotel Di..
PU
06/03INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Holiday Inn Resorts Offers Kids a ‘Behind the Sc..
PU
06/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG boosts expansion of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants i..
AQ
05/31INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Kimpton® hotels & restaurants announces first project ..
PU
05/30INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG boosts expansion of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants i..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 061 M
EBIT 2019 849 M
Net income 2019 531 M
Debt 2019 2 195 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 23,05
P/E ratio 2020 19,80
EV / Sales 2019 6,93x
EV / Sales 2020 6,50x
Capitalization 12 088 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 62,4 $
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC22.96%11 586
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL22.28%41 410
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC29.57%25 739
ACCOR-6.74%10 396
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)12.92%8 942
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION10.43%7 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About