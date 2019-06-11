InterContinental Hotels : IHG debuts Hotel Indigo in Qatar

The company has partnered with Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group for Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail



InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel groups, has signed a Management Agreement with Qatari holding company, Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group which is under Al Sraiya Holding Group, to debut its global upper-upscale boutique brand, Hotel Indigo, in Qatar. A new built property, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail is due to open in 2023 and will feature 200 rooms.



Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 15 countries with over 100 hotels, and nearly another 100 hotels in the pipeline. Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, taking inspiration from the area around each hotel to touch all aspects of the guest experience, from the boutique design to locally-inspired restaurants and cafes.



Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will be strategically located in Lusail Marina, Qatar's newest urban centre, which is just 30km from the airport and will feature marinas, residential areas, commercial districts, luxury shopping and leisure facilities, as well as an entertainment district. Connected to the spirit of the local neighbourhood, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will offer guests a unique boutique hotel experience that combines authentic local flavors and colours, modern design and intimate service.



On opening in 2023, the hotel will feature an array of leisure facilities such as a spa, a gymnasium and a swimming pool. Featuring a three-meal restaurant, a neighbourhood café, a lobby lounge and an executive lounge, Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail will offer a variety of dining options and exclusive F&B concepts. The hotel will also feature meeting and banqueting facilities.



Commenting on the partnership, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: "After the success of the recently opened Staybridge Suites Hotel in Lusail, we are delighted to once again partner with Al Sraiya Hotels & Hospitality Group to open another hotel in Qatar, especially in a visionary development such as Lusail Marina. As the guest profile visiting the country diversifies, the hospitality sector in Qatar continues to evolve. The introduction of the Hotel Indigo brand in Lusail will respond to the growing demand for upscale lifestyle hotels in the market and also demonstrates our commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030. We look forward to offering a unique, locally inspired boutique hotel experience to our guests with the reassurance of a global brand, when we open our doors in 2023."

Mr. Rashid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Al Sraiya Holding Group added: " We are pleased to partner with IHG for the second time to develop Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail and introduce their popular boutique brand, Hotel Indigo to the capital city of Doha, Qatar. We are confident that this design-led hotel inspired by the neighbourhood story, that differentiates itself form the traditional offerings will be a popular choice amongst the travellers visiting the city.



He added: Through our partnership with IHG for Staybridge Suites Hotel in Lusail, we are benefiting greatly from their global distribution system and best in class revenue management tools. We look forward achieving the same success with Hotel Indigo Doha Lusail, and together with IHG, offer a strong portfolio of different accommodation options to varied guest profiles."

IHG currently operates 92 hotels across 7 brands in the Middle East, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, voco and Six Senses with a further 38 in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years. In Qatar, IHG currently operates 7 hotels across 4 brands : InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites . **

**Numbers as of March, 31 2019



