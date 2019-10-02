InterContinental Hotels : IHG expands luxury offering in Saudi Arabia with signing of InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh

Continues to expand presence across the Kingdom with multiple signings this year

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed a Management Agreement with Al Rawabi Regional Company for Hotels Resorts and Tourism Ltd. to open InterContinental® Durrat Al Riyadh next year. The announcement follows several high-profile signings this year, across IHG's midscale, upscale and luxury brands, underscoring the company's aggressive expansion plans across the Kingdom.

IHG has a strong legacy in Saudi Arabia, having opened its first luxury hotel, InterContinental Riyadh, in 1975 and has since positioned itself as one of the largest hospitality players in the country. IHG continues to have a strong foothold in the luxury segment through the flagship brand, InterContinental which has great recognition in Saudi Arabia.

InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh will be located just 25 minutes from King Khalid International Airport and in close proximity to King Abdullah Financial District and high-end shopping malls, making it the ideal choice for leisure and corporate guests looking for ease of connectivity in the Kingdom's capital. The converted property will reside on 154,000 sqm of lush green oasis, offering a refuge of relaxation. The urban resort will feature 152 well-appointed rooms and 10 private chalets, offer an array of facilities including five dining options, a kids' club and miniature golf. Guests focused on wellness and rejuvenation can take advantage of the outdoor and indoor pool, a gym, a tennis courts and a spa. Additionally, the hotel will feature a business centre, seven meeting rooms and a banquet room to cater to the demands of the MICE and corporate segments.

Speaking on the announcement, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG said: 'IHG is delighted to partner with Al Rawabi Regional Company for Hotels Resorts and Tourism Ltd. to further expand and diversify our portfolio in the Kingdom. As a result of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia presents unprecedented opportunities for the hospitality sector and we are excited to leverage our experience of the market with an ambitious expansion plan.' He added, 'IHG has a strong foothold and reputation in the luxury segment through our flagship brand, InterContinental, which has enjoyed great success in Saudi Arabia over the last four decades. We look forward to continuing this legacy with the opening of InterContinental® Durrat Al Riyadh.'

Waleed J Tawfik, CEO of Al Rawabi Regional Company for Hotels Resorts and Tourism Ltd. added: 'We are delighted to sign this agreement with IHG, which is a trusted and pioneering name in the Saudi hospitality sector, given its long legacy. We believe that InterContinental is the ideal choice to cater to the needs of both business and leisure guests. Together, we are confident that we will offer a memorable experience when we open our doors to our guests this year.'

IHG currently operates 92 hotels across 7 brands in the Middle East, including: InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Six Senses, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites with a further 41 in the pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.**

**Numbers as of June 30th, 2019