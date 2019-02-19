Log in
InterContinental Hotels : IHG full-year room revenue grows on China demand

0
02/19/2019 | 02:35am EST
The ticker symbol and company logo for InterContinental Hotels Group is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group said on Tuesday its full-year room revenue grew as more people checked into its 380 hotels in the Greater China region.

The Denham, UK-based owner of brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental said revenue per available room grew 2.5 percent in the twelve months to Dec. 31, slightly lower than the 2.7 percent growth reported a year earlier.

The group posted a 7.7 percent rise in 2018 reported operating profit to $816 million (£632.6 million), higher than the $807.54 million expected by analysts, according to company supplied consensus estimates.

"While there are macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties in some markets, we are confident in the year ahead...," Chief Executive Officer Keith Barr said in a statement.

Barr has steered IHG towards affluent Chinese customers to lessen the firm's dependence on highly mature U.S. markets, while aggressively rebranding to compete against the likes of Marriott and Hilton, which have sprawling luxury portfolios, including the Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Waldorf Astoria and DoubleTree.

The group's Greater China operations registered a 6.9 percent rise in comparable RevPAR, a key hotel industry metric, with room revenue rising 1.9 percent in the United States, its largest market.

IHG has banked on corporate demand but has lately struggled to adapt to the changing travel landscape as business travellers and holidaymakers increasingly opt for cheaper accommodation offered by Airbnb.

IHG, which has said it would return $500 million to shareholders through a special dividend by the first quarter of 2019, proposed a 10 percent rise in its final dividend to 78.1 cents, citing its "confident" outlook.

The group has often returned surplus cash to investors, but disappointed them last year when it said it won't pay out any additional capital after announcing plans to go more upmarket.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 872 M
EBIT 2018 794 M
Net income 2018 495 M
Debt 2018 1 869 M
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 22,38
P/E ratio 2019 18,79
EV / Sales 2018 6,78x
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
Capitalization 10 813 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.49%10 813
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL11.51%41 294
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC13.86%23 940
ACCOR7.22%12 655
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)15.05%9 600
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.01%7 949
