InterContinental Hotels : IHG® pilots new lighting technology to help guests sleep better

First hotel company to install Healthe® by Lighting Science circadian lighting solution



IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has partnered with Healthe® by Lighting Science, a global leader in innovative LED lighting solutions, to pilot the use of state-of-the-art circadian lighting to help guests sleep better while travelling.

Crowne Plaza® Atlanta Airport will be the first IHG property to install the JOURNI™ Mobile Task Light in guest rooms. Designed using Healthe®'s patented GoodDay® and GoodNight® spectrum technologies, JOURNI allows access to the alertness and focus-enhancing spectrum during the day, and then easily change to the warm, sleep-enhancing spectrum at night. This versatile, dual-spectrum luminaire can help you to effortlessly bring energy-efficient, circadian lighting right to your hotel room. Ultimately, JOURNI also helps to regulate the body's circadian rhythm or 24-hour internal body clock which effects important biological functions such as sleep, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism.

Committed to investing and leading the way in the latest innovations and technologies to help guests sleep better, IHG already has programs in place across its brands based including:

Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Sleep Advantage™ Programme offers guests 100% cotton bed linen for unbelievable softness and This Works® aromatherapy line that contain pure essential oils that help guests recover from the day's stress and to sleep more soundly

EVEN® Hotels lighting profiles allows guests to change the colour of the lighting in their rooms to blue, red, green or yellow to either energise or relax

The Holiday Inn® Pillow Menu gives guests the option to choose between a varied range of pillows, from firmness to type and even filling

Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President of Global Guest Experience Shared Services, IHG, commented: "At IHG, we want to make sure our guests are getting the best night's sleep possible across our 5,600 hotels and portfolio of more than 15 brands. We are continually testing ways we can enhance the guest experience, loyalty and ultimately, owner value. Our circadian lighting technology pilot is the latest example of the work we are doing to innovate the guest experience. We're excited to be the first hotel company to pilot Healthe®'s JOURNI product and are already working on what's coming next."

