Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  InterContinental Hotels Group PLC    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

InterContinental Hotels : IHG®'s avid™ hotels brand continues expansion and accelerates international growth with first groundbreaking in Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies, announced today that its avid hotels brand continues to expand, with nearly 200 signings now in place for new locations.

More than 60 of those signed are hotels under construction, or have design and construction plans approved. Accelerating growth internationally is key to the brand's overall expansion, with the company recently marking the groundbreaking of the first avid hotels location in Mexico.

Leaders from IHG joined owners of the new Fresnillo location, Mexico-based Operadora MBA, as well as owners of other future avid hotels in Mexico, guests and elected officials to mark the brand's entrance into the market. Expected to open in spring of 2020, the six-story, new-build 95-room hotel is in an area known for its thriving commercial and business activity, and will be located at Boulevard Paseo del Mineral S/N, Col. Emiliano Zapata, Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

Jorge Apaez, Chief Operating Officer, Mexico, Latin America & the Caribbean, IHG, commented: 'We are pleased to partner with Operadora MBA to develop the first avid hotel in Mexico. This groundbreaking further solidifies the brand's increasing momentum and we look forward to introducing avid hotels to Mexico. We believe this brand will fill an unmet need in the market and provide great value for guests seeking high-quality hotel accommodations that cater to both business and leisure travelers.'

Raúl Muñoz, principal of Operadora MBA, said: 'Fresnillo is the heart of the economy in the state of Zacatecas. Up until now, the city did not have a hotel that could meet the expectations of our visitors. Operadora MBA is proud to bring the first avid hotel to Mexico and to Latin America. We are confident that together with our knowledge of the local market, and the strength of the IHG brand, we will bring the best hotel experience for business and leisure travelers in Fresnillo.'

The avid hotels brand is thoughtfully designed to meet guests' expectations for the basics done exceptionally well at a great value. Each avid hotel features a fresh modern design, vibrant, open public spaces and guest rooms made for a good night's rest. The brand also recently enhanced its Good all round complimentary breakfast with new signature hot and hearty items, which in the US include a breakfast sandwich and an egg scramble bowl, served on rotation daily at all avid hotels locations and will be adapted for the Mexico market.

The avid hotel Fresnillo will include the brand's four key hallmarks:

  1. Rooms Designed for Sound Sleep - The brand delivers a best-in-class sleep experience, with rooms intentionally designed for reliable rest. This includes a high-quality mattress and linens, choice of firm and soft pillows, black out roller shades and a purposeful design that reduces noise.
  2. Latest Technology - avid hotels is the first IHG brand to offer IHG® Studio, a seamless direct casting of entertainment from guests' smart phones and personal devices to 55' TVs in each room. IHG® Connect in each hotel also provides enhanced Wi-Fi technology.
  3. Focused, High-Quality Breakfast - avid hotels takes a fresh approach to breakfast by offering guests a select number of high-quality, brand-name grab-and-go options along with freshly made hot breakfast items that will be rotated daily, and a premium coffee experience to start the day off right.
  4. The avid hotels Guarantee - avid hotels guarantees the room will be 'just right' upon arrival so guests can be confident they have made the right decision. If the room does not meet the Guarantee standards upon check-in, the hotel will offer an immediate room change.

The avid hotels brand has multiple locations now open with 10 properties expected to open in the U.S. by end of the year. With several additional properties under development in Mexico, Canada as well as the first signing in Germany, the avid hotel Fresnillo adds to the brand's growing international momentum and will leverage the strength and scale of the IHG parent brand.

Jennifer Gribble, Vice President, avid hotels, said: 'We are seeing strong demand for the avid hotels brand from both owners and guests in multiple markets across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Germany. The response to our first open hotel properties has been very positive all around - from the guest experience to the efficiencies around build costs and operations. We are excited and expect to see similar performance and growth for this brand in Mexico.'

For more information about avid hotels or to book an upcoming stay at an avid hotels locations, please visit avidhotels.com.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 22:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
06:05pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG®'s avid™ hotels brand continues expansion an..
PU
08/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls for sixth straight day on U.S.-China trad..
RE
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Tencent, New Media, Pernod
08/06InterContinental plays down impact in China of growing trade tensions
RE
08/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG invests in Scotland as they bring InterContinental..
AQ
08/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Renowned hot spring destination welcomes its first int..
PU
07/31INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® invests in Scotland as they bring InterContinenta..
PU
07/30INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Holiday Inn owner to ditch mini shampoos to save seas
AQ
07/30INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : End of the road for bathroom miniatures as IHG opts fo..
PU
07/16INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® announces groundbreaking for new Holiday Inn Expr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 098 M
EBIT 2019 877 M
Net income 2019 527 M
Debt 2019 2 706 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,20x
Capitalization 9 506 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,78  $
Last Close Price 52,61  $
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC22.28%11 376
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL18.36%42 786
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC28.91%26 551
ACCOR-0.32%11 003
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)6.78%8 679
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION9.91%7 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group