Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  InterContinental Hotels Group PLC    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

InterContinental Hotels : IHG signs world's largest voco with Maad International in Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:33am EDT

4,200-room property marks major milestone in IHG's ongoing legacy in the Kingdom

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies, is continuing to expand its footprint across Saudi Arabia with the signing of voco Makkah in partnership with Maad International, among the Kingdom's largest hospitality real estate development companies. The property will be the largest voco in the world, when operational in early 2020, and it will cater to the growing number of religious tourists in KSA. The 4,200-room hotel will take IHG's portfolio in the country to over 19,500 rooms, solidifying IHG's position as one of the largest hospitality players in Saudi Arabia.

voco Makkah will occupy a premium location within the greater Maad Hospitality Towers Development, a mega mixed-used development that includes restaurants, lounge areas, event halls and separate male and female prayer halls. Situated in one of the most sought-after locations in the Holy City, the new hotel is within walking distance of Masjid Al Haram, and it will provide an ideal base for pilgrims along with an exceptional guest experience including over 20,000 sqm of dining and meeting facilities.

voco, IHG's upscale brand combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. The brand allows guests to enjoy an upscale experience with the freshness of a unique, independent hotel under a name they can trust. Since being launched globally just over a year ago, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across the Middle East. After the signing of voco Al Khobar earlier this year, voco Makkah will be the second voco branded hotel in Saudi Arabia. voco Makkah will also be IHG's fourth hotel in Makkah.

Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: "We are honoured to enter into this agreement with Maad International, which is one of the most renowned hospitality development companies in the Kingdom. They have a unique vision not only for the hotel sector but also for Saudi Arabia as a sought-after destination. We are also proud to add this landmark property to our longstanding portfolio in KSA. Having opened our first hotel InterContinental Riyadh in 1975, we have gained significant experience and expertise in running successful operations in KSA, and particularly in Makkah."

He added: "Religious tourism is expected to increase further year on year to gradually reach 30 million visitors by 2030. We look forward to catering to the influx of pilgrims at voco Makkah, which will provide a welcoming, comfortable and a reliably different experience during the Hajj and Umrah seasons."

IHG currently operates 92 hotels across 7 brands in the Middle East, including: InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, voco and Six Senses with a further 38 in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.**

**Numbers as of March 31st, 2019

Ends

For further information please contact:

Ankita Chopra
ankita.chopra@ihg.com
+971 4 213 6043

Parisa Chum
parisa.chum@ihg.com
+971 4213 6067

About IHG®
About IHG®

IHG ®(InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental®Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton®Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®,
EVEN Hotels®, HUALUXE®Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza®Hotels & Resorts, voco™ Hotels,
Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®,
avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,600 hotels and nearly 843,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG®Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/IHGCorporate, www.facebook.com/IHGCorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
05:33aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG signs world's largest voco with Maad International..
PU
07/09INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Holiday Inn Express® & Suites opens in Ensenada, Mexic..
PU
07/09INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Six Senses signs Loire Valley resort developement in t..
PU
07/08INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Hotel Indigo® opens in one of Britain's oldest cities ..
PU
07/03INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® to open newbuild Holiday Inn in Sepang Malaysia
PU
07/02INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Hayman Island by InterContinental Begins its New Era o..
AQ
07/01INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® to bring Hotel Indigo to Larnaca, Cyprus
PU
06/27FIRST IHG® HOTEL TO OPEN IN NORTH PO : Holiday Inn® Gdansk – City Centre
PU
06/26INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG's avid™ hotels brand maintains strong moment..
PU
06/25INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® and Sands China, Ltd. announce InterContinental A..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 052 M
EBIT 2019 818 M
Net income 2019 509 M
Debt 2019 2 406 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 7,12x
EV / Sales2020 6,65x
Capitalization 12 203 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 63,1  $
Last Close Price 67,5  $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC27.45%12 193
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL30.41%47 141
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC38.15%28 871
ACCOR2.56%11 950
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)21.20%9 851
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION14.04%8 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About