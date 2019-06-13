InterContinental Hotels : IHG strengthens luxury and upscale portfolios in India

The company has announced the signing of InterContinental Bengaluru Whitefield and Crowne Plaza Bengaluru Raj Bhavan Road



InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG), one of world's leading hotel companies has signed an agreement with Hotel Paraag Limited in Bangalore, for two hotels - the new built InterContinental Bengaluru Whitefield and Crowne Plaza Bengaluru Raj Bhavan Road, which will be a conversion hotel. The development marks the debut of the globally renowned luxury brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in Bengaluru and expansion of IHG's upscale brand, Crowne Plaza in the country. Both hotels are expected to be operational by Q1 2022 and will increase IHG's system size in India by over 400 rooms.



As the world's first international luxury travel hotel brand, InterContinental has been pioneering new international destinations for decades. The brand has had a long and successful history in SWA and has been offering world-class amenities, excellent service and consistent, luxurious experiences to guests from across the world. Each InterContinental hotel represents the 'InterContinental Life' - a life that embodies luxury travel as it should be. InterContinental Bengaluru Whitefield will be the third InterContinental branded hotel in India, joining InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort and InterContinental Marine Drive in Mumbai.



Already under advance stages of construction, InterContinental Bengaluru Whitefield will feature 265 aesthetically designed rooms. The luxury hotel will be will be centrally located in Whitefield, one of the most important micro-markets of Bengaluru. Featuring an array of dining options, the hotel will offer InterContinental's signature culinary experiences with the best in local and world cuisines. True to its promise of ensuring an indulgent experience for all its guests, InterContinental Bengaluru Whitefield will offer unrivalled facilities and amenities to the guests visiting the city. Offering the best in class events and banqueting facilities, the hotel will feature a large banqueting/meeting space and a large lawn making it a preferred choice for corporate travellers and a great venue for large-scale events including weddings.



Post extensive renovation and upgrades to the existing property, on opening in 2022, Crowne Plaza Bengaluru Raj Bhavan Road will boast of 140 well-designed rooms featuring modern amenities. Located in the city centre, on the main Raj Bhavan Road which is an established business and commercial district of Bengaluru, the hotel will enjoy significant visibility and preference amongst the corporate and leisure travellers alike. The hotel will also feature a large banquet/meeting space, a business centre, pool and other world class facilities that reflect the brand's promise of quality and comfort.





Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Vice President, Development, South West Asia, IHG said: "We are delighted to partner with Hotel Paraag Limited to strengthen the presence of two of our globally renowned brands - InterContinental and Crowne Plaza in India. This signing is a significant milestone for us as we debut our iconic brand, InterContinental in Bengaluru and mark the growth of the brand in SWA. This is our sixth InterContinental property, opened or signed in the region and the third in the country. InterContinental has been receiving great response in the region and we are in a number of active discussions to further expand the brand footprint.



He added: Bengaluru serves as a host to many leading conferences and seminars attracting global business visitors in large numbers. We therefore see great potential in this market for our brand, Crowne Plaza which is known to offer business ready services to corporate guests and excellent MICE facilities. With 11 open hotels in SWA and 7 in the pipeline, the brand is gaining popularity in the region and has proved to be a great choice for our guests and owners alike."

Ramesh Srinivas Jannu, Managing Director, Hotel Paraag Limited said: "We are delighted to partner with IHG as they debut their iconic global brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in the city and continue to strengthen the presence of Crowne Plaza, a well-received brand in the upscale segment. Given the rising demand in the city for high quality hospitality from renowned brands, we see this partnership as a great opportunity to offer our guests quality experiences for various needs and occasions. InterContinental Bengaluru Whitefield and Crowne Plaz Bengaluru Raj Bhavan Road will offer an excellent combination of strategic location and IHG's signature hospitality. We couldn't be more confident of the success of these properties as we prepare to host our guests in the near future."

IHG currently has 36 hotels operating across four brands in India, including InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, Holiday Inn® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 41 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years.



**Figures as of March 31st, 2019