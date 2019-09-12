InterContinental Hotels : Introducing the third InterContinental® in Okinawa in Chura SUN Beach set to open in 2023

InterContinental brings a new luxury resort experience to Okinawa

InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG®)announced today the signing of the hotel management contract for InterContinental Okinawa Chura SUN Resort which is set to open in 2023.

Okinawa has been attracting domestic and overseas travelers with breathtaking blue ocean and rich nature as well as its history and local culture, welcoming 10 million visitors last year and hitting the highest record ever. The new-build InterContinental resort will be located in Chura SUN Beach, an area boasting the closest white sandy beach to the airport and offers well-maintained facilities and a convenient access. The neighborhood is raising attention as there is also a new development project for shopping, restaurant and entertainment complex in the area.

The resort will be designed by Kengo Kuma and Associates and Habitech Architects Joint Venture. Kengo Kuma is globally known as a master of architect. Consisting of two separate wings (a hotel wing and a villa wing), the resort features open space with signature InterContinental modern design to create a sophisticated, luxury resort. With 373 rooms, the resort offers guests a memorable resort experience with facilities including four restaurants and a bar, banquet rooms and meeting facilities, a large hot spring, recreation center, indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, and a chapel.

Hans Heijligers, CEO, IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, IHG's operating company in Japan commented: 'InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest luxury hotel brand which last year reached a milestone 200 hotels globally and is continuing to grow. I am very pleased to announce the opening of InterContinental Okinawa Chura SUN Resort, the third InterContinental hotel in Okinawa, joining ANA InterContinental Manza Beach Resort and ANA InterContinental Ishigaki Resort which have been loved by our guests for a long time. We are extremely proud to be partnering with CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION GROUP (CHC Ryukyu) to continue the momentum of our InterContinental network and enhanced positioning of the brand in Japan.'

Jason Chang, Chairman of CHIA HSIN CEMENT CORPORATION GROUP (CHC Ryukyu) said: 'We chose IHG as our partner for this project not only because of their success with operating 30 hotels in Japan, and its extensive network of 100 million IHG Rewards Club members globally, but also because of our shared vision in delivering 'True Hospitality', diversity and inclusion, and our efforts in environment. Through our partnership with IHG, we believe InterContinental Okinawa Chura SUN Resort will offer a true luxury resort experience.'

Currently there are eight InterContinental hotels and resorts in Japan, including ANA InterContinental Beppu Resort & Spa which opened in August this year. This announcement was followed by the opening of InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 which will open in November this year.

In summer 2020, ANA InterContinental Ishigaki Resort, located in Ishigaki island in Okinawa currently with 255 rooms, will be expanded with additional guest rooms and three new wings to become the largest resort in Okinawa with 458 rooms in total. With the announcement of InterContinental Okinawa Chura SUN Resort, these new developments will take InterContinental's brand to the next level as an iconic resort brand in the Okinawa prefecture.