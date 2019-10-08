Log in
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
InterContinental Hotels : Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants announces new boutique hotel to open in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood in late 2020

10/08/2019

Today Kimpton®Hotels & Restaurants announces plans for a second property in Atlanta, a 216-room adaptive reuse hotel in the heart of the city's Buckhead neighborhood. When it opens in late 2020, the Kimpton Buckhead will join the Kimpton Overland Atlanta Airport to offer rewards club members, travelers and locals two highly curated, locally programmed and thoughtfully designed stay experiences in Georgia's capital. IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), Kimpton's parent company, maintains its Americas headquarters in Atlanta, and the new Kimpton Buckhead marks an important expansion for the brand in this key market.

The new Kimpton Buckhead, owned and developed by iconic Atlanta developer Portman Holdings, will be a transformation of a historic 1950s residential building located at 374 East Paces Ferry Road. Portman is a longstanding partner with IHG, having worked with the company to develop multiple other brands and properties in Atlanta, and other markets such as San Diego and Denver.

The luxury boutique hotel will feature a ground-floor Kimpton restaurant and bar, courtyard dining and drinking venue, and private pool, a rooftop lounge and approximately 3,000 square feet of meetings and events space. With Kimpton's heartfelt customer service, signature amenities and distinctive restaurant and bar programming, the Kimpton Buckhead will set out to carve its own niche in the district.

Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants' CEO, said: 'We're thrilled to expand our presence with a second Kimpton hotel in the Atlanta market. The partnership with Portman Holdings allows us the perfect opportunity to bring Kimpton to the stylish Buckhead neighborhood and to continue consolidating our presence in the Southeast at-large.'

Situated north of the city center, Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood offers some of the city's most upscale specialty shops and boutiques, esteemed cultural attractions and sought-after restaurants and bars. The high walkability of the neighborhood will allow guests to explore an array of activities within a stone's throw of the Kimpton Buckhead, while local residents will surely term the property's three restaurant and bar concepts signature hot spots in the area.

Ambrish Baisiwala, Portman Holding's CEO and Chairman, said: 'We are excited to continue our partnership with IHG by expanding our portfolio to include Kimpton. Kimpton is the original lifestyle boutique operator, and Portman Holdings looks forward to bringing a unique experience to Buckhead.'

The Kimpton brand continues to grow in the US and internationally with over 25 Kimpton hotels across 20 new global destinations including Mexico City, Paris, Barcelona, Bali & Shanghai, scheduled to open in the next three to five years. Learn more about Kimpton's Atlanta properties including the Kimpton Overland Atlanta Airport which opened earlier this year.

Renderings can be accessed here.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 20:50:01 UTC
