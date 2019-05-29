Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  InterContinental Hotels Group PLC    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

InterContinental Hotels : The next symbolic InterContinental hotel is born in Yokohama

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:09am EDT

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) has announced InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 will open its doors to guests in November 2019 in the Minato Mirai area of Yokohama.

The franchise agreement was made by IHG's domestic operating company, IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan (Head office: UK, Japan: Tokyo; CEO: Hans Heijligers) and Yokohama Grand InterContinental Co., Ltd. (Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture Nishi-ku Minato Mirai 1-1-1, President and Representative Director: Azuma Umemura).

InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 will be built on the premises of the 'Yokohama Hammer Head Project' which is developed by SHINKO PIER CRUISE TERMINAL Co.,Ltd. in collaboration with Yokohama City. The new-build luxury hotel will be located in the same building as a cruise ship terminal where large cruise ships will be anchored. Together, the precinct will offer guests a new luxury experience that blends both the InterContinental brand, and Yokohama's distinct history and colourful lifestyle.

InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 joins the nearby InterContinental Yokohama Grand, which has been recognised as an icon of the Minato Mirai area since 1991. The symbolic hotel was the first InterContinental hotel in Japan, now joining 200 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts across the globe.

IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, CEO Hans Heijligers (Head office: UK, Japan: Minato-ku, Tokyo) said: "We are very pleased to open a hotel that will be a new symbol in the same place as our first InterContinental in Japan. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the 200th hotel in 2018 and continues to deliver luxury travel to emerging destinations all over the world. The brand continues to expand in Japan, following ANA InterContinental Beppu Resort & Spa, which is scheduled to open in August this year, and will continue to touch the heart of the world's largest luxury brand, InterContinental."

Yokohama Grand InterContinental Co., Ltd., President & Representative Director Azuma Umemura, said: "We are very pleased to be able to open the second InterContinental hotel in Yokohama City, InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8. The new hotel will form part of three facilities: a passenger cruise terminal, commercial precinct and the luxury hotel. Located on the 3rd to 5th floors of the complex, there is no better way to see the dynamic view which spans the rare marine location in Japan, surrounded by the sea in three directions. We will strive to deliver the hospitality we have cultivated here for 28 years, enhancing the experience for many customers coming from within Japan or abroad."

InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 is located on one of the few piers in the world, and boasts 173 spacious rooms. The Club InterContinental rooms and Club Lounge will offer an upgraded experience that is characteristic of the InterContinental brand, while the restaurant and bars, event room, spa, fitness, rooftop experience and indoor garden, each offer a connection to the sea and the sky for a memorable stay.

Ends

For further information please contact:

Eri Asaba
eri.asaba@ihg.com
+81 (0) 3 5501 7542

About IHG®
About IHG®

IHG ®(InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental®Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton®Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®,
EVEN Hotels®, HUALUXE®Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza®Hotels & Resorts, voco™ Hotels,
Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®,
avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,600 hotels and nearly 843,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG®Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/IHGCorporate, www.facebook.com/IHGCorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 08:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
04:19aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG signs Hotel Indigo London - Clerkenwell
PU
04:09aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : The next symbolic InterContinental hotel is born in Yo..
PU
05/28INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Food is not going to waste!
AQ
05/27INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : In the lead-up to Expo 2020, Dubais masterplan is fina..
AQ
05/26INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : launches global sale
AQ
05/22INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® promote Joanna Kurowska to Director Operations Lu..
PU
05/22INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : launches five-day ‘flash sale' across MENA regio..
AQ
05/21INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG launches five-day flash sale ahead of Eid
AQ
05/15ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, IHG and Vodafone Trade Actively
DJ
05/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rises after HSBC profit beat, miners recover
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 059 M
EBIT 2019 850 M
Net income 2019 538 M
Debt 2019 2 111 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 22,39
P/E ratio 2020 19,06
EV / Sales 2019 6,79x
EV / Sales 2020 6,36x
Capitalization 11 861 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 62,4 $
Spread / Average Target -4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC21.31%11 861
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL13.95%41 624
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC25.22%26 169
ACCOR-7.98%10 757
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)10.06%9 078
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION10.16%7 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About