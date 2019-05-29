InterContinental Hotels : The next symbolic InterContinental hotel is born in Yokohama

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) has announced InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 will open its doors to guests in November 2019 in the Minato Mirai area of Yokohama.

The franchise agreement was made by IHG's domestic operating company, IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan (Head office: UK, Japan: Tokyo; CEO: Hans Heijligers) and Yokohama Grand InterContinental Co., Ltd. (Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture Nishi-ku Minato Mirai 1-1-1, President and Representative Director: Azuma Umemura).

InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 will be built on the premises of the 'Yokohama Hammer Head Project' which is developed by SHINKO PIER CRUISE TERMINAL Co.,Ltd. in collaboration with Yokohama City. The new-build luxury hotel will be located in the same building as a cruise ship terminal where large cruise ships will be anchored. Together, the precinct will offer guests a new luxury experience that blends both the InterContinental brand, and Yokohama's distinct history and colourful lifestyle.

InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 joins the nearby InterContinental Yokohama Grand, which has been recognised as an icon of the Minato Mirai area since 1991. The symbolic hotel was the first InterContinental hotel in Japan, now joining 200 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts across the globe.

IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, CEO Hans Heijligers (Head office: UK, Japan: Minato-ku, Tokyo) said: "We are very pleased to open a hotel that will be a new symbol in the same place as our first InterContinental in Japan. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the 200th hotel in 2018 and continues to deliver luxury travel to emerging destinations all over the world. The brand continues to expand in Japan, following ANA InterContinental Beppu Resort & Spa, which is scheduled to open in August this year, and will continue to touch the heart of the world's largest luxury brand, InterContinental."





Yokohama Grand InterContinental Co., Ltd., President & Representative Director Azuma Umemura, said: "We are very pleased to be able to open the second InterContinental hotel in Yokohama City, InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8. The new hotel will form part of three facilities: a passenger cruise terminal, commercial precinct and the luxury hotel. Located on the 3rd to 5th floors of the complex, there is no better way to see the dynamic view which spans the rare marine location in Japan, surrounded by the sea in three directions. We will strive to deliver the hospitality we have cultivated here for 28 years, enhancing the experience for many customers coming from within Japan or abroad."

InterContinental Yokohama Pier 8 is located on one of the few piers in the world, and boasts 173 spacious rooms. The Club InterContinental rooms and Club Lounge will offer an upgraded experience that is characteristic of the InterContinental brand, while the restaurant and bars, event room, spa, fitness, rooftop experience and indoor garden, each offer a connection to the sea and the sky for a memorable stay.