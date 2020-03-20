Log in
Intercontinental Hotels : Global hotel room revenue slumps 5.5% in February as coronavirus spreads - data

03/20/2020 | 09:49am EDT

Hotel room revenue slumped 5.5% globally in February from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak brought the airline industry to a halt and travel bans hurt vacation plans, data from analytics firm STR showed on Friday.

STR, which runs a benchmarking platform for over 68,000 registered chains, groups and individual properties, said occupancy fell 7.8% across the hotel industry.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key metric for the industry - in Hong Kong fell 85.9% in February from a year earlier and 82.2% in mainland China, STR data showed earlier this week.

The highly contagious novel coronavirus that has exploded into a global pandemic has forced major hotel operators including Hyatt Hotels, Marriott and IHG to offer waivers on cancellations and changes in bookings for travellers in several countries and also shut hotels.

American hotel and travel industry executives met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss a potential $250 billion (212 billion pounds) aid package, as thousands of hotel workers began furloughs due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

IHG said on Friday demand for hotel rooms is at record lows.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 11.11% 2656 Delayed Quote.-54.20%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 4.69% 71.225 Delayed Quote.-55.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 047 M
EBIT 2020 814 M
Net income 2020 494 M
Debt 2020 2 550 M
Yield 2020 4,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
EV / Sales2021 3,30x
Capitalization 4 952 M
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,43  $
Last Close Price 27,41  $
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-54.20%5 022
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-55.89%21 658
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-47.68%16 100
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-31.49%7 793
ACCOR-45.68%6 263
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-55.65%4 031
